REALTRADE INC. ANNOUNCES INAUGURAL PALM BEACH REAL ESTATE SOCIAL ON MARCH 9TH
RealTrade Inc.
Event Provides an Opportunity For Real Estate Professionals to Connect, Network, And Celebrate the Community & Industry
We are extremely excited to have Alba Palm Beach and Chime Technologies as our event sponsors”WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RealTrade Inc. (www.realtrade.io.), a global real estate marketplace and social media platform, announced today that they will hold their first-ever Palm Beach Real Estate Social at the Lake Pavilion in downtown West Palm Beach on Wednesday, March 9th from 5:00pm-8:00pm. In partnership with Alba Palm Beach (https://www.albapalmbeach.com/) and Chime (https://chime.me/), the social provides an opportunity for real estate professionals, including agents and service providers, to connect, network and celebrate the community and real estate industry.
— Ryan Poole, Founder and CEO of RealTrade
"We are extremely excited to have Alba Palm Beach as one of our event sponsors,” said Ryan Poole, Founder and CEO of RealTrade. “Alba captures the experience of South Florida waterfront living, and will be the newest boutique luxury condo community to be constructed on Flagler Drive. One of their key missions is to carry the legacy of the Palm Beach area, marked by refined character, distinctive tastes, and historic architecture. The Alba team will be giving a short presentation at our event on March 9th, and you won’t want to miss it!”
The mission of the RealTrade real estate platform is to decentralize the real estate industry and give power back to real estate agents while taking it away from massive online industry giants. All members gain access to detailed property-based data so they can make educated, information-driven decisions while building relationships they can trust.
RealTrade Inc.’s platform empowers agents to develop and scale their businesses by directly connecting them with fellow agents, sellers, and buyers. The RealTrade platform is poised to change the real estate industry forever by providing the tools for community members to make sustainable, data-driven decisions about property investments and at the same time, setting up real estate agents for long-lasting success and autonomy.
“We are also excited to have Chime Technologies as a sponsor for our event,” added Poole.”Chime is a powerful lead generation and CRM solution for real estate professionals. The Chime team works to advance real estate technology and improve productivity. They consistently evaluate real estate professionals needs, target automated communications, and assist buyers and sellers. Chime provides features and integrations that allow agents, teams, and real estate professionals in the industry to be more efficient and successful by using innovative technological strategies. At RealTrade, we are especially passionate about tech, and exploring the ways in which digital solutions can help real estate professionals thrive in the industry so we are excited to be working with them!”
RealTrade offers a unique community-centric model where buyers and sellers are empowered to connect online with local agents and agents with each other. The platform offers agents an opportunity to build their businesses with direct access to their customers and community. Allowing all the relevant players in the industry to communicate and collaborate effortlessly, Real Trade also provides a simple and straightforward social media interface.
To register for the event, click here.
About RealTrade Inc.
RealTrade takes the guesswork out of your real estate decisions by providing a community-curated network that connects buyers, sellers, and agents. Our crowdsourced platform seamlessly integrates into your business’s touchpoints and processes, powering conversations that result in successful sales and smart property investments. For more information, visit www.realtrade.io.
