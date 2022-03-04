Beware of Spoofing/Scam Attempts Using IUB Email Addresses

The Iowa Utilities Board has received reports that some stakeholders and utility customers are receiving spoofing emails that appear to be from an IUB employee email address. These emails are spam/phishing and are not being sent by IUB staff. The IUB reminds customers and stakeholders not to respond to these emails and never provide financial information.

If anyone has a question about the authenticity of a contact received from someone at the IUB, they should contact the IUB's Customer Service section at 515.725.7300.

Customers can report suspicious scams to the Iowa Attorney General's office at consumer@ag.iowa.gov or call 888-777-4590, or by filing a complaint here.