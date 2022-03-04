SUSAN G. KOMEN® MORE THAN PINK WALK® ORLANDO HAPPENING TOMORROW, SATURDAY, MARCH 5
In-Person and Virtual Options Available; Registration Still Open!
After two years apart, we are excited to see everyone join together as one community”ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Susan G. Komen, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, announced today that its signature fundraising event, the Komen MORE THAN PINK Walk, will be held in person in Orlando tomorrow, Saturday, March 5, 2022. The event was hosted virtually for the past two years due to the pandemic.
— Tia Isoff-Celestin, Development Director, Susan G. Komen, Florida
The Komen MORE THAN PINK Walk will be held Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 7:30AM at Cranes Roost Park, 274 Cranes Roost Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL. Please visit http://www.komen.org/orlandowalk to sign up for the walk, create a team and begin fundraising. While the event is in-person this year, there will be a virtual option for those who wish to participate in the program and connect with the community from their own home or neighborhood.
The Komen MORE THAN PINK Walk brings together a community of hope and compassion to raise funds to save lives from breast cancer. Funds raised support Komen’s advocacy, research investments and support of people facing breast cancer today, ensuring everyone can get the care they need to live.
When: Saturday, March 5, 2022: 7:00am: On-site Check-in Opens
Where: Cranes Roost Park, 274 Cranes Roost Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
“After two years apart, we are excited to see everyone join together as one community,” said Tia Isoff-Celestin, Development Director, Susan G. Komen, Florida. “The health and safety of our community are, and always have been, our top priorities. After consulting with local health officials, we are confident we can once again gather together as one community of hope and compassion, united by a desire to save lives from breast cancer.”
“While we’re excited to see our breast cancer community again, it’s not JUST about physically being together, it’s about the impact every one of us can make when we walk one more step and raise one more dollar,” said Sean Gross, State Executive Director, Susan G. Komen, Florida. “Every one of us, no matter who we are or where we live, deserves a chance at living a long and healthy life. Together, we will make certain that no one faces breast cancer alone.”
*Media welcome to attend in-person event and/or community virtual events. Interviews available local Susan G. Komen team as well as MORE THAN PINK Walk participants, including survivors, local company sponsors and more.
Media Contact: Melissa Perlman, 561-310-9921, Melissa@Blueivy.co
About Susan G. Komen®
Susan G. Komen® is the world’s leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy’s life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow’s cures. Visit www.komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social media at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.
Melissa Perlman
BlueIvy Communications
+1 561-310-9921
