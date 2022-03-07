Connected Worker Market Size & Share Estimated to Reach USD 18.52 Billion by 2030: Fatpos Global

Connected Worker Market to surpass USD 18.52 billion by 2031 from USD 3.69 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 22.34% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-31.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Connected Worker - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2031” which is anticipated to reach USD18.52 billion by 2031. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 22.34% between 2021 and 2031. According to the report, the factor driving the growth of the connected worker market is that every organization wants to achieve higher productivity and efficiency in manufacturing factories. The market growth of connected worker systems is impacted by different factors such as stringent regulations regarding workforce safety.

“One of the market's primary drivers is the growing technological advancement along with the invention of new products at low cost around the world is a key driving factor for the growth of the connected worker market shortly. The rising expenses from the IT service industry are envisaged to strengthen the demand for the connected worker market over the forecast period. Increase in use of smartphones, broadband internet penetration and increasing consumers who are technologically inclined further support the growth of the connected worker market”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Connected Worker Market: Key Players

• Honeywell International

• Intel

• Accenture

• Deloitte

• Oracle

• Wipro

• 3M

• Fujitsu

• Zebra Technologies

• SAP

• Vandrico Solutions

• Avnet

• Hexagon PPM

• IBM

• Wearable Technologies Limited

• Intellinium

• hIOTron

• Solution Analysts

The connected worker is an effective solution that provides a platform for remote workers to work with the central control system of the company. The platform gives important information and data to the field workers which they required to complete their assigned work. By using connected worker solutions companies can also provide safety to their workers. The connected worker can be easily installed on different devices i.e., smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices. The solution improves the organization’s interactions by using different data management techniques and digital tools. The connected worker software helps organizations to increase their productivity and reduce their response time. The process of employee participation becomes faster and better with the use of connected worker software.

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the Connected Worker that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2031. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. Connected Worker is classified based on By Technology into Cellular Bluetooth, RFID, Zigbee, Wi-Fi. Based on End-user, Connected Worker is fragmented into Manufacturing, Building and Construction, Mining, Oil and Gas, Others. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East, and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Connected Worker Market Segments:

By Technology

• Cellular

• RFID

• Zigbee

• Wi-Fi

By End User

• Building and Constructions

• Mining

• Manufacturing

• Oil and gas

• Others

By Product Type

• Cloud

• On-premise

• Hybrid Network

