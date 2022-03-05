First SwapDEX related Blockchain-monitoring App is available in the Google Play Store
Monitoring validator performance and checking staking returns through is now easier than ever.LONDON, UK, March 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Developer “FlyingKing'' has uploaded his blockchain and governance monitoring "SWAPARI" App to the Google Play Store.
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.pk8420.sdx_mn
The application grants its users a clear overview of the latest chain metrics as well as the means to monitor staking statistics for both the SwapDEX Mainnet and the Kusari Developers Testnet.
List of included features at the moment:
- Overview of validator and nominator statistics like minimum and average stake, latest block number, latest block rewards
- Show individual pending claims
- The Ability to claim rewards from the mobile app
- Substrate wallet watcher (read only)
- Basic colour coded warnings about validators and nominators health
- A nominator tool that sorts validators based on the gains it provides. The user can select the desired amount of SDX to stake and the number of Validators
he or she wants to spread the funds.
The Application is based on Google's Flutter technology. Application connects to a backend server (Ubuntu based system) via secure REST Api, which fetches data from the SwapDEX blockchain in the background.
Polkadot.js (https://www.npmjs.com/package/@polkadot/api) is used to make the connection to the substrate chain and fetch relevant data.
Upcoming features include:
- Complete staking statistics about validators and nominators
- Provide VPS system status like CPU/DISC/MEM (in collaboration with the SwapDEX development team)
- Background monitoring and alerts (e.g. when commission fees for the validator you nominate go up or when a validator drops below a certain rank
in the set of active masternodes)
If you are using an iOS based device you can access the tool via the webapp at:
https://sdx-mn.web.app/
Mark Dexter
SwapDEX
