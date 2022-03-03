Senate Bill 1090 Printer's Number 1454
PENNSYLVANIA, March 3 - State responsible for the functions specified in this
chapter.
(ii) All personnel, allocations, appropriations,
equipment, files, records, contracts, agreements,
obligations and other materials which are used, employed
or expended by the Department of Labor and Industry, the
Department of Community and Economic Development and the
Department of State in connection with the functions
transferred by this chapter to the department in the
first instance and as if these contracts, agreements and
obligations had been incurred or entered into by the
department.
(c) Apportionment.--The personnel, appropriations, equipment
and other items and material transferred to the department by
this section shall include an appropriate portion of the general
administrative, overhead and supporting personnel,
appropriations, equipment and other material of the Department
of Labor and Industry, the Department of Community and Economic
Development or the Department of State and shall also include,
where applicable, Federal grants and funds and other benefits
from any Federal program.
(d) Status of employees.--All personnel transferred under
this chapter shall retain any civil service employment status
assigned to the personnel.
§ 4514. Redesignation.
(a) Department of Labor and Industry.--For those powers and
duties transferred under this chapter:
(1) The Department of Labor and Industry shall be known
as the Bureau of Safety and Labor-Management Relations, the
Bureau of Occupation and Vocational Rehabilitation, the
