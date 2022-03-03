Senate Bill 1090 Printer's Number 1454

PENNSYLVANIA, March 3 - State responsible for the functions specified in this

chapter.

(ii) All personnel, allocations, appropriations,

equipment, files, records, contracts, agreements,

obligations and other materials which are used, employed

or expended by the Department of Labor and Industry, the

Department of Community and Economic Development and the

Department of State in connection with the functions

transferred by this chapter to the department in the

first instance and as if these contracts, agreements and

obligations had been incurred or entered into by the

department.

(c) Apportionment.--The personnel, appropriations, equipment

and other items and material transferred to the department by

this section shall include an appropriate portion of the general

administrative, overhead and supporting personnel,

appropriations, equipment and other material of the Department

of Labor and Industry, the Department of Community and Economic

Development or the Department of State and shall also include,

where applicable, Federal grants and funds and other benefits

from any Federal program.

(d) Status of employees.--All personnel transferred under

this chapter shall retain any civil service employment status

assigned to the personnel.

§ 4514. Redesignation.

(a) Department of Labor and Industry.--For those powers and

duties transferred under this chapter:

(1) The Department of Labor and Industry shall be known

as the Bureau of Safety and Labor-Management Relations, the

Bureau of Occupation and Vocational Rehabilitation, the

20220SB1090PN1454 - 7 -

