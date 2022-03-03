Submit Release
News Search

There were 995 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,492 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1121 Printer's Number 1456

PENNSYLVANIA, March 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1456

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1121

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, MARTIN, J. WARD, SCAVELLO, DUSH, PITTMAN,

BAKER AND STEFANO, MARCH 3, 2022

REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, MARCH 3, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), entitled "An

act to consolidate, editorially revise, and codify the public

welfare laws of the Commonwealth," in public assistance,

further providing for uniformity in administration of

assistance and regulations as to assistance.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 403 of the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31,

No.21), known as the Human Services Code, is amended by adding a

subsection to read:

Section 403. Uniformity in Administration of Assistance;

Regulations as to Assistance.--* * *

(h) The department shall check, on a quarterly basis, wage

records held by employers and the Department of Revenue against

recipients of medical assistance and benefits from the

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

You just read:

Senate Bill 1121 Printer's Number 1456

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.