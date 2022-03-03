Senate Bill 1121 Printer's Number 1456
PENNSYLVANIA, March 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1456
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1121
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, MARTIN, J. WARD, SCAVELLO, DUSH, PITTMAN,
BAKER AND STEFANO, MARCH 3, 2022
REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, MARCH 3, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), entitled "An
act to consolidate, editorially revise, and codify the public
welfare laws of the Commonwealth," in public assistance,
further providing for uniformity in administration of
assistance and regulations as to assistance.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 403 of the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31,
No.21), known as the Human Services Code, is amended by adding a
subsection to read:
Section 403. Uniformity in Administration of Assistance;
Regulations as to Assistance.--* * *
(h) The department shall check, on a quarterly basis, wage
records held by employers and the Department of Revenue against
recipients of medical assistance and benefits from the
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.
