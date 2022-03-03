Senate Bill 1122 Printer's Number 1457
PENNSYLVANIA, March 3 - Commonwealth's economy, including supporting this
Commonwealth's proud dairy industry for more than 125 years
through the company's use of fresh dairy milk that surrounds
the company's chocolate factories.
(5) Hershey's Kisses are one of the most popular
packaged candy products for Valentine's Day, which is a day
when many residents of this Commonwealth express admiration
by gifting Hershey's Kisses to their loved ones.
(6) Since 1907, Hershey's Kisses are the original
individually wrapped and portion-controlled chocolate
confection, which allows consumers to enjoy the treat at any
time.
(7) The mission at Hershey's to "bring more moments of
goodness to the world" has a positive impact on individuals
and communities around the world.
(8) Hershey's Kisses represent the official State
nickname of the Commonwealth, "The Keystone State," because
the candy's popularity acts as a keystone by providing
family-sustaining jobs to residents of this Commonwealth.
(9) The globally beloved legacy of Milton Hershey and
the products he created transformed Hershey, Pennsylvania,
into a tourist destination for visitors from around the
world.
(10) During the time when "kiss" was a common word for a
small piece of candy in 1923, Mr. Hershey had the genius idea
to trademark the term "Hershey's Kisses," which made the
candy one of the most distinctive products around the world.
(11) Today, there are many different varieties of
Hershey's Kisses that satisfy a variety of different flavor
preferences and expectations of consumers in this
