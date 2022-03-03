PENNSYLVANIA, March 3 - Commonwealth's economy, including supporting this

Commonwealth's proud dairy industry for more than 125 years

through the company's use of fresh dairy milk that surrounds

the company's chocolate factories.

(5) Hershey's Kisses are one of the most popular

packaged candy products for Valentine's Day, which is a day

when many residents of this Commonwealth express admiration

by gifting Hershey's Kisses to their loved ones.

(6) Since 1907, Hershey's Kisses are the original

individually wrapped and portion-controlled chocolate

confection, which allows consumers to enjoy the treat at any

time.

(7) The mission at Hershey's to "bring more moments of

goodness to the world" has a positive impact on individuals

and communities around the world.

(8) Hershey's Kisses represent the official State

nickname of the Commonwealth, "The Keystone State," because

the candy's popularity acts as a keystone by providing

family-sustaining jobs to residents of this Commonwealth.

(9) The globally beloved legacy of Milton Hershey and

the products he created transformed Hershey, Pennsylvania,

into a tourist destination for visitors from around the

world.

(10) During the time when "kiss" was a common word for a

small piece of candy in 1923, Mr. Hershey had the genius idea

to trademark the term "Hershey's Kisses," which made the

candy one of the most distinctive products around the world.

(11) Today, there are many different varieties of

Hershey's Kisses that satisfy a variety of different flavor

preferences and expectations of consumers in this

