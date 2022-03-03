Submit Release
Senate Resolution 232 Printer's Number 1455

PENNSYLVANIA, March 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1455

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

232

2022

INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, BROWNE, MARTIN, SANTARSIERO, HUGHES,

BROOKS, ROBINSON, STREET, BARTOLOTTA, KEARNEY, BAKER,

COMITTA, J. WARD, SCHWANK, PITTMAN, STEFANO AND COSTA,

MARCH 3, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MARCH 3, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing February 4, 2022, as "National Wear Red Day" in

Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of

women in the United States; and

WHEREAS, Cardiovascular disease kills one woman every 80

seconds in the United States; and

WHEREAS, Nearly 50 million women in the United States are

affected by cardiovascular disease; and

WHEREAS, Ninety percent of women have one or more risk

factors for developing heart disease or stroke; and

WHEREAS, Approximately 80% of cardiovascular diseases can be

prevented; and

WHEREAS, Some risk factors, such as blood pressure, smoking,

cholesterol and lack of regular physical activity, can be

controlled; and

WHEREAS, The American Heart Association's "Go Red for Women"

movement encourages women to learn their family health history

