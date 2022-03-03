Senate Resolution 232 Printer's Number 1455
PENNSYLVANIA, March 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1455
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
232
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, BROWNE, MARTIN, SANTARSIERO, HUGHES,
BROOKS, ROBINSON, STREET, BARTOLOTTA, KEARNEY, BAKER,
COMITTA, J. WARD, SCHWANK, PITTMAN, STEFANO AND COSTA,
MARCH 3, 2022
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MARCH 3, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing February 4, 2022, as "National Wear Red Day" in
Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of
women in the United States; and
WHEREAS, Cardiovascular disease kills one woman every 80
seconds in the United States; and
WHEREAS, Nearly 50 million women in the United States are
affected by cardiovascular disease; and
WHEREAS, Ninety percent of women have one or more risk
factors for developing heart disease or stroke; and
WHEREAS, Approximately 80% of cardiovascular diseases can be
prevented; and
WHEREAS, Some risk factors, such as blood pressure, smoking,
cholesterol and lack of regular physical activity, can be
controlled; and
WHEREAS, The American Heart Association's "Go Red for Women"
movement encourages women to learn their family health history
