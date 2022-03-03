Senate Bill 1119 Printer's Number 1460
PENNSYLVANIA, March 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1460
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1119
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY LANGERHOLC, ROBINSON, J. WARD, MARTIN, SCAVELLO,
LAUGHLIN, STEFANO, MENSCH, FLYNN, KANE, SCHWANK, BREWSTER,
MASTRIANO, COSTA AND CAPPELLETTI, MARCH 3, 2022
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, MARCH 3, 2022
AN ACT
Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in assault, providing for the offense
of unauthorized use of an electronic tracking device; and
providing for penalties.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 18 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 2709.2. Unauthorized use of an electronic tracking device.
(a) Offense defined.--A person commits the offense of
unauthorized use of an electronic tracking device when the
person installs or places an electronic tracking device without
consent, or causes an electronic tracking device to be installed
or placed without consent, and uses the electronic tracking
device to track the location of another person within this
Commonwealth.
(b) Exceptions.--The provisions of this section shall not
apply to the installation, placement or use of an electronic
