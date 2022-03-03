Submit Release
Senate Resolution 233 Printer's Number 1461

PENNSYLVANIA, March 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1461

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

233

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, SCHWANK, FONTANA, HUGHES, BROWNE, MENSCH,

CAPPELLETTI, COLLETT, COMITTA, BARTOLOTTA, LAUGHLIN AND

SCAVELLO, MARCH 3, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MARCH 3, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing March 8, 2022, as "International Women's Day" in

Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, The Senate acknowledges women's economic, political

and social achievements and pays tribute to their role in

strengthening and connecting communities in this Commonwealth

and beyond; and

WHEREAS, The Senate joins women around the world who are

observing "International Women's Day" without regard to national

boundaries, ethnicity, language, culture or socioeconomic

status; and

WHEREAS, The Senate commemorates the struggle for women's

right and applauds women's notable progress and aspirations

relative to equality, justice, peace and global development; and

WHEREAS, Women in this Commonwealth, who comprise more than

50% of the population, and women around the world are

steadfastly pursuing these goals despite recessions, wars or

unrest, disease, oppression and the burdens of poverty; and

