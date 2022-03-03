Senate Resolution 234 Printer's Number 1462
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
234
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, MARTIN, BROWNE, KANE, BARTOLOTTA, STREET,
PHILLIPS-HILL AND MENSCH, MARCH 3, 2022
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MARCH 3, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Designating the week of March 13 through 19, 2022, as "Sunshine
Week" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, The currently enacted version of Pennsylvania's
Sunshine Act developed from legislation introduced in and
originally passed by the Senate in 1998; and
WHEREAS, Pennsylvania's Right-to-Know Law also has its
genesis in the Senate, with legislation introduced and passed as
Senate Bill No. 1 in 2008; and
WHEREAS, Both the Sunshine Act and the Right-to-Know Law
ensure public access to government information through public
meetings and public documents; and
WHEREAS, Public access to meetings and records is fundamental
to our residents' ability to be well informed of government
actions and to hold government officials accountable; and
WHEREAS, The Sunshine Act requires public agencies to hold
public meetings any time a quorum deliberates agency business or
takes official action; and
WHEREAS, The Sunshine Act requires public agencies to allow
