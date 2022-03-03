Submit Release
News Search

There were 998 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,492 in the last 365 days.

Senate Resolution 234 Printer's Number 1462

PENNSYLVANIA, March 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1462

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

234

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, MARTIN, BROWNE, KANE, BARTOLOTTA, STREET,

PHILLIPS-HILL AND MENSCH, MARCH 3, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MARCH 3, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Designating the week of March 13 through 19, 2022, as "Sunshine

Week" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, The currently enacted version of Pennsylvania's

Sunshine Act developed from legislation introduced in and

originally passed by the Senate in 1998; and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania's Right-to-Know Law also has its

genesis in the Senate, with legislation introduced and passed as

Senate Bill No. 1 in 2008; and

WHEREAS, Both the Sunshine Act and the Right-to-Know Law

ensure public access to government information through public

meetings and public documents; and

WHEREAS, Public access to meetings and records is fundamental

to our residents' ability to be well informed of government

actions and to hold government officials accountable; and

WHEREAS, The Sunshine Act requires public agencies to hold

public meetings any time a quorum deliberates agency business or

takes official action; and

WHEREAS, The Sunshine Act requires public agencies to allow

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

You just read:

Senate Resolution 234 Printer's Number 1462

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.