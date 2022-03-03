Senate Bill 1123 Printer's Number 1463

PENNSYLVANIA, March 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1463

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1123

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, STEFANO, CAPPELLETTI, PITTMAN AND

J. WARD, MARCH 3, 2022

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, MARCH 3, 2022

AN ACT

Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in other required equipment, further providing for

visual signals on authorized vehicles.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 4572(b) of Title 75 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:

§ 4572. Visual signals on authorized vehicles.

* * *

(b) Flashing or revolving yellow or blue lights.--Vehicles

authorized pursuant to the provisions of sections 6106 (relating

to designation of emergency vehicles by Pennsylvania State

Police) and 6107 (relating to designation of authorized vehicles

by department), tow trucks and vehicles used for snow removal

may be equipped with one or more flashing or revolving yellow

lights. The manner in which the light or lights shall be

displayed and the intensity shall be determined by regulation of

the department. Notwithstanding any other provision of law, the

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18