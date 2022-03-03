Senate Resolution 235 Printer's Number 1465
PENNSYLVANIA, March 3 - for individuals with disabilities; and
WHEREAS, According to the United States Census Bureau, nearly
1 in 5 individuals, or approximately 56.7 million individuals,
in the United States have a disability; and
WHEREAS, In this Commonwealth, approximately 14.2%, or an
estimated 1.8 million residents, have a disability; and
WHEREAS, According to data obtained from the 2017 American
Community Survey, the prevalence of disability in this
Commonwealth by race was 11.3% among whites, 13.1% among those
of Hispanic or Latino origin, 16.2% among African Americans,
16.3% among individuals of other races and 16.3% among Native
Americans; and
WHEREAS, According to United States Census data, the economic
consequences of having a disability in America are compelling;
and
WHEREAS, Approximately 19.1% of working-age Americans with a
disability are employed as compared to 65.9% of working-age
nondisabled Americans; and
WHEREAS, This presents a quality-of-life issue, as in 2016,
the poverty rate of working-age individuals with disabilities in
this Commonwealth was estimated to be 28% as compared to 9.4%
for working-age individuals without a disability; and
WHEREAS, Although the act of fostering awareness about the
issue of our Commonwealth's disabled population is important,
the real objective lies in ensuring that Pennsylvanians with
disabilities are provided the dignity, respect and
accommodations that they deserve; and
WHEREAS, The purpose of this resolution is to recognize the
prevalence of the systemic inequities that exist within our
society pertaining to the treatment of our residents with
20220SR0235PN1465 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30