Senate Bill 1124 Printer's Number 1464

PENNSYLVANIA, March 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1464

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1124

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, MARTIN, BROOKS, PHILLIPS-HILL, J. WARD,

GORDNER, DUSH, HUTCHINSON, AUMENT, PITTMAN, BAKER, MASTRIANO

AND STEFANO, MARCH 3, 2022

REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, MARCH 3, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), entitled "An

act to consolidate, editorially revise, and codify the public

welfare laws of the Commonwealth," in public assistance,

further providing for uniformity in administration of

assistance and regulations as to assistance.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 403 of the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31,

No.21), known as the Human Services Code, is amended by adding a

subsection to read:

Section 403. Uniformity in Administration of Assistance;

Regulations as to Assistance.--* * *

(h) On a monthly basis, the department shall check death

certificates at the Bureau of Vital Statistics against

recipients of medical assistance and benefits from the

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.

