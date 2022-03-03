Senate Bill 1124 Printer's Number 1464
PENNSYLVANIA, March 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1464
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1124
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, MARTIN, BROOKS, PHILLIPS-HILL, J. WARD,
GORDNER, DUSH, HUTCHINSON, AUMENT, PITTMAN, BAKER, MASTRIANO
AND STEFANO, MARCH 3, 2022
REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, MARCH 3, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), entitled "An
act to consolidate, editorially revise, and codify the public
welfare laws of the Commonwealth," in public assistance,
further providing for uniformity in administration of
assistance and regulations as to assistance.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 403 of the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31,
No.21), known as the Human Services Code, is amended by adding a
subsection to read:
Section 403. Uniformity in Administration of Assistance;
Regulations as to Assistance.--* * *
(h) On a monthly basis, the department shall check death
certificates at the Bureau of Vital Statistics against
recipients of medical assistance and benefits from the
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.
