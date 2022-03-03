Senate Bill 1129 Printer's Number 1466
PENNSYLVANIA, March 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1466
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1129
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, FONTANA, KANE, SCHWANK, KEARNEY AND
MUTH, MARCH 3, 2022
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, MARCH 3, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), entitled
"An act concerning elections, including general, municipal,
special and primary elections, the nomination of candidates,
primary and election expenses and election contests; creating
and defining membership of county boards of elections;
imposing duties upon the Secretary of the Commonwealth,
courts, county boards of elections, county commissioners;
imposing penalties for violation of the act, and codifying,
revising and consolidating the laws relating thereto; and
repealing certain acts and parts of acts relating to
elections," in primary and election expenses, further
providing for contributions by agents, anonymous
contributions and cash contributions.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1634 heading of the act of June 3, 1937
(P.L.1333, No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election Code, is
amended and the section is amended by adding a subsection to
read:
Section 1634. Contributions by Agents; Anonymous
Contributions; Cash Contributions; Preselected and Prescheduled
Recurring Contributions.--
* * *
