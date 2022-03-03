Submit Release
Senate Bill 1129 Printer's Number 1466

PENNSYLVANIA, March 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1466

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1129

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, FONTANA, KANE, SCHWANK, KEARNEY AND

MUTH, MARCH 3, 2022

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, MARCH 3, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), entitled

"An act concerning elections, including general, municipal,

special and primary elections, the nomination of candidates,

primary and election expenses and election contests; creating

and defining membership of county boards of elections;

imposing duties upon the Secretary of the Commonwealth,

courts, county boards of elections, county commissioners;

imposing penalties for violation of the act, and codifying,

revising and consolidating the laws relating thereto; and

repealing certain acts and parts of acts relating to

elections," in primary and election expenses, further

providing for contributions by agents, anonymous

contributions and cash contributions.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1634 heading of the act of June 3, 1937

(P.L.1333, No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election Code, is

amended and the section is amended by adding a subsection to

read:

Section 1634. Contributions by Agents; Anonymous

Contributions; Cash Contributions; Preselected and Prescheduled

Recurring Contributions.--

* * *

