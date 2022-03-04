Irene Stepanenko and Renata Feyen Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis

Irene Stepanenko, latest venture, AskGrowers Renata Feyen, Blogger, Influencer and her blog niche is Fashion and Lifestyle Candice Georgiadis

When you start any new enterprise, you need the support of the people around you.” — Irene Stepanenko, latest venture, AskGrowers

Irene Stepanenko, latest venture, AskGrowers

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the Cannabis industry? Can you share 3 things that most concern you?

These are three things that I am excited about but concern me if we don’t take significant steps to take them to the next level.

1) Education. The public needs to be educated about how different compounds in cannabis products affect their experience. Products containing THC that have other components of cannabinoids and terpenes in them often have greater therapeutic benefits. The reason is that when multiple cannabis compounds are combined, their medicinal effects are changed and enhanced, creating the entourage effect, where the whole is greater than the sum of its parts.

2) Social equity. The cannabis industry owes an outstanding debt to the pioneers in the LGBTQ+ community. They were instrumental in getting some of the first medical marijuana legislation passed. Cannabis has also disproportionately impacted the Hispanic and Black communities with cannabis prohibition and police action. We want our readers to learn more about these amazing communities’ brands and their inspiring stories.

3) Sustainability. AskGrowers advocates the continuous pursuit of sustainability in cannabis businesses. Sustainable use of resources for producing cannabis products is a social responsibility of each participant in the cannabis market: government, grower, retailer, the consumer. It should be a constant trend, increasing the sustainability and regeneration of production.

Can you share your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started Leading a Cannabis Business”? Please share a story or example for each.

1) Hiring and training. I would have liked to know more about hiring, training, and employee retention. You can learn so much from other people’s stories about how much time and tools a new employee needs to succeed. But I am glad that we now have a tool that helps us with that!

2) Lack of education. The cannabis industry is a young.. It is necessary to create educational materials for both newcomers and experienced users. People often think that they know everything if they use cannabis for several years. But in reality, it turns out not to be the case. AskGrowers speaks with specialists in the cannabis industry and share their experience and expertise on our website.

Renata Feyen, Blogger, Influencer and her blog niche is Fashion and Lifestyle

What are your “5 Things You Need To Lead a Successful Fashion Brand”. Please share a story or example for each.

The first one would definitely have to be creativity. My drawing lessons taught me how to make use of this in my photography.

You also have to try out a lot of different things before you can get to a great result. That’s why the second one would be determination. You have to get out of your comfort zone and if the outcome is not what you wanted, never give up, but keep trying until you find your way.

A third one would be time. Lots of people think starting a blog is easy, but it takes a lot of time and determination to get your blog seen. You need to be consistent and post regularly. You also need to take time to do research on the shops you feature on your blog.

Number four, and this is also crucial. You have to make sure your blog is easy to read. People will get annoyed if your blog would be full of spelling and grammar mistakes.

Last but not least, believe in yourself. Have faith that you did everything you could to make your blog post good enough for your public to read. If you have read what you have written more than once, and made sure everything is in the right place, go ahead and publish it.

Every industry constantly evolves and seeks improvement. How do you think the fashion industry can improve itself? Can you give an example?

I think we all need to make steps to make that ecological footprint smaller, and that doesn’t only apply to business, but it starts with yourself. Start by using less plastic wrappings, and make use of recycled materials if you can.

