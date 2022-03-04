Romil Bahl and Alex Leduc Interviewed by Fotis Georgiadis

Romil Bahl, president and CEO of KORE Alex Leduc, CEO and founder of Perch

Many of the ways IoT will be most impactful will be within the enterprise sector — sustainability, clean energy, a flexible supply chain, workforce shortages, accessible healthcare and more.” — Romil Bahl, president and CEO of KORE

Romil Bahl, president and CEO of KORE

Can you tell us about the cutting-edge technological breakthroughs that you are working on? How do you think that will help people? How do you think this might change the world?

KORE is a global Internet of Things (IoT) company, and IoT itself is cutting-edge. I’ve identified the time that we are in right now as the start of the ‘Decade of IoT.’ We are going to see incredible growth of IoT technologies and solutions between now and 2030, and then beyond. As 5G explodes and 6G matures, KORE anticipates being at the center of it all.

The ‘Decade of IoT’ is going to see an acceleration of connected devices that are going to have revolutionary impact on the way business is conducted. Many of the ways IoT will be most impactful will be within the enterprise sector — sustainability, clean energy, a flexible supply chain, workforce shortages, accessible healthcare and more.

We see what we do at KORE as enabling innovators in these key areas of business, and in turn they are able to focus on the value delivered to their customers — in many cases improving quality of life and bringing efficiency to global commerce.

KORE is particularly proud of a recent partnership with a drone logistics company called Swoop Aero, based in Australia.

Swoop Aero has had many successes in making healthcare supplies accessible, namely delivering vaccine supplies in 2018 to remote islands in the South Pacific; supplies and testing equipment for HIV/AIDs, as well as medical supply deliver and disaster relief operations in Malawi in 2019 and 2020; and in delivering COVID-19 testing supplies to Scotland’s most rural and isolated communities.

The challenge in drone deliveries is having consistent data transmission. Any blip in communications can bring the drone flight to a halt, meaning crucial assets and the critical equipment delivering it could quite literally fall out of the sky. Swoop Aero needed a way to provide global connectivity for these flights taking place in remote locations with — in many cases — limited access to connectivity.

KORE helped provide the connectivity needed to keep these critical drone flights in the air. We were thrilled to present our partnership in this IoT for Good use case at Mobile World Congress Barcelona in 2021. During that time, we were also able to present the partnership directly to the King of Spain.

Alex Leduc, CEO and founder of Perch

There is no shortage of good ideas out there. Many people have good ideas all the time. But people seem to struggle in taking a good idea and translating it into an actual business. Can you share a few ideas from your experience about how to overcome this challenge?

Good ideas are a dime a dozen. The hardest part is seeing it through. The main thing you need to do to understand if it translates into an actual business, is to roadmap what that success looks like. This could be a day long discussion on it’s own, but at a high level:

What’s the financial viability? How do you monetize this? Once you have an idea around the revenue model, you can then identify what capital requirements you’ll have to fund that growth.

What portion of this can you take on? Will you need to quit your job and can you take that hit? What other roles will you need to make this business viable and do you have a co-founder or enough capital to hire them?

Am I solving a real problem? Pitch your concept to complete strangers and see if there’s any high level interest. You can also validate price points and competitors via this method to validate your hypothesis from prior points.

The list goes on. In essence, your idea is the destination. But you need to assess if you have what it takes to reach that destination and how bumpy that road is going to be.

Often when people think of a new idea, they dismiss it saying someone else must have thought of it before. How would you recommend that someone go about researching whether or not their idea has already been created?

Online research is a solid starting point to see if it already exists, but this can be a pretty deep rabbit hole considering that your idea may exist in different markets, countries or even languages. I’d start by looking at if the idea exists in the market you’re going after and then worry about external entrants at a later stage of your due diligence.

The full interview is available here

