Child Dies in Three-Alarm Lowell Fire 

LOWELL — A three-alarm fire in Lowell claimed a child’s life, said Lowell Fire Chief Phillip Charron, Lowell Police Superintendent Raymond Kelly Richardson, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, and Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

The Lowell Fire Department received multiple 911 calls starting at 2:37 pm for a fire at a triple decker at 33 Maude Street. They responded to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the building and immediately began rescuing occupants from the upper floors using ground and aerial ladders.

Reports indicated that one child was unaccounted for; tragically, the child was located deceased within the building. The child’s name is being withheld pending full family notifications and formal identification by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

One person was transported from the scene to a hospital for medical treatment. Several others were treated at the scene. About 10 residents have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation by the Lowell Fire Department, Lowell Police Department, and State Police assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office and the Middlesex District Attorney’s office.

