American Management University Begins Process to Open Regional Office in Vietnam, Eyes Additional Locations in ASEAN
The AMU regional office in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, will serve students directly without an intermediary.WEST COVINA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2022, American Management University has committed to broadening its global reach. The university plans to expand its student body into parts of the world that demands an American-style education to better prepare students for an international business landscape. According to the Board of Directors, they have begun the process to create their first directly owned office outside of the United States.
Today, the administration for American Management University has announced they are working with a consultant to create a regional office directly connected to California. The office in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, is expected to be opened sometime in late spring and will not be owned by a third party, as is often the case for international education offices.
Vietnam has come a long way in recent years and is seen by many economists as part of the next wave of “tiger economies.” Because of this, there has been an increase in demand in the nation for higher education. Often, prospective students who seek a western-style higher education meet with marketing agents and are sold on schools they represent to travel abroad. AMU will not be using an agent. Instead, the university will own and control its office for recruitment for online programs, including live local lectures and tutoring. Not obligating a student to travel abroad is a substantial financial saving for interested students. The first program to be launched will be the MBA, followed by the Doctor of Business Administration.
Speaking about the new office in Vietnam, Roy Virgen, CEO of American Management University had this to say, “We want to ensure that our program is not watered-down, as is often the case when foreign universities use agents or franchise their programs. I spent many years in Vietnam, so I am quite familiar with how foreign education has typically been run. We want to ensure students get a full return on their investment. I will be closely supervising the office. Several of my colleagues who are already in the city will help manage it to ensure a quality operation. No money will change hands in Vietnam, and AMU in California will directly hire all staff. Being directly involved will also help to alleviate any apprehension our international partner universities may have about dual programs with AMU in Vietnam.”
AMU is slated to open additional offices in Ca Mau City and Nha Trang, Vietnam, later in the year. The university is also exploring the idea of directly owned or co-owned offices in Malaysia and Singapore.
About American Management University (AMU)
American Management University is located in West Covina, California. The university focuses on master's and doctoral degree programs in Leadership, Business, and Sports Management. It offers an education accessible to managers with time constraints and individuals with other obligations. AMU ensures that students learn through an interactive curriculum that focuses on critical thinking, communication, and strategy.
American Management University has met the qualifications for exemption from regulation under the Act, under the California Education Code (CEC) section 94874 (b)(1). AMU is co-sponsored by the International Alliance of Business Professionals (IABP), U.S., a non-profit professional association. All students are the IABP and the Association of Professional Managers and Entrepreneurs (APME), a U.K. professional organization. Any person interested in enrolling in AMU’s programs must first become a member of the IABP or APME.
AMU is an educational member of the International Accreditation Council for Business Education (IACBE), Accreditation Service for International Schools, Colleges & Universities (ASIC UK), the National Business Education Association, the United States Distance Learning Association, with select programs also accredited by APME.
For more information, please visit www.amu.education.
