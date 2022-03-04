I Need An Angel Earns 11th Straight Talk Award for Outstanding Customer Satisfaction
We are an extension to your family when health or injury has turned your life upside down, overnight or over time. ”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- I Need An Angel, Inc. recently brought home its 11th consecutive Talk Award for outstanding customer satisfaction.
— Rebecca Barcy
I Need An Angel provides “caregivers you can depend on.” A non-medical, in-home care company, it gives seniors and others recovering from surgery or suffering from chronic illness the ability to stay at home and maintain some level of independence.
More than 13 years ago, Rebecca Barcy saw a need for a company that would provide caregivers, but also treat them like the everyday angels they are. The company employs CNAs, LNAs, retired nurses, personal assistants and nurturing caregivers it calls “Angels on Assignment.” They provide hourly or live-in care that might include companionship, transportation, hygiene assistance or skilled care for progressive illness. Most importantly, they offer peace of mind.
I Need An Angel offers personalized home care services in a client’s home as well as in independent living, assisted living, group homes, rehab or skilled nursing facilities, and even the hospital. “Everyone needs an advocate in the hospital,” says Barcy. “We work in support and cooperation with (we do not replace) home health medical care, physical therapy, occupational therapy or hospice services.”
Barcy and her team work tirelessly to match caregivers/personal assistants to clients based on their individual needs. “We are providing a supportive environment for the client and their family, but at the heart of the company we are providing so much more,” she says. “We are an extension to your family when health or injury has turned your life upside down, overnight or over time. We are providing an additional personal assistant to the family caregiver so he or she can relax, spend more quality time with family, and still get things done.”
A point of pride for I Need An Angel is its unparalleled screening and matching process ensuring clients get paired with an employee just right for their needs. “Our mission is to be recognized as the leader in the industry for ‘someone to depend on,’” says Barcy, and her team delivers.
Clients and families have high praise for the company and its services. “You are such a good company, and I know because I have tried other care companies in the past,” says Laura B. “You have the highest quality staff who really have a good understanding of my mom’s needs. She has lived to be 100 because of you and the matches you do.”
Roger C., a doctor whose father was in need of services, was extremely grateful for the help of I Need An Angel. “You have just been wonderful and supportive,” he says. “It is just great how you jumped in and helped me and my Dad. His hospital visit has been very overwhelming, and I can’t believe how great your service is. You are so focused on my Dad.”
Dee A.’s mother, who is also a client, agrees. “It is an amazing joy to have I Need An Angel involved with my mom. You have lifted my stress 90%.”
In addition to high praise from a host of satisfied clients, I Need An Angel has a long list of awards and accolades to its credit, including the 11 Talk Awards. Visit the company’s Talk Award Page at https://winner.thetalkawards.com/i-need-an-angel-inc-caregivers-you-can-depend-on.
I Need An Angel is located at 8989 E. Via Linda, Suite 215 in Scottsdale, Arizona. For more information, call 480-951-4083 or go online to www.ineedanangel.com. Follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/INeedAnAngelInc/ or on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ineedanangel.
About The Talk Awards
The Talk Awards identifies and honors businesses that provide an outstanding customer experience. Winners are based on an independent, proprietary research and evaluation system, which identifies businesses with a track record of excellent customer service and satisfaction. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer. Only those with a 4- or 5-star rating receive The Talk Award.
The Talk Awards were created to calculate customer satisfaction ratings for a variety of businesses, based on customer feedback online, and help businesses gain control of their image and reputation by providing consumers a fair and unbiased overview of their business. For more information about The Talk Awards, call 877-712-4758 or go online to www.thetalkawards.com.
