Middlesex- Motor vehicle crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Bohnyak

DATE/TIME: 03/03/2022 1251 hours

STREET: Waterbury-Stowe Road

VEHICLE #1 (primary crash)

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, Vermont

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Passenger side and front end.

VEHICLE #2 (primary crash)

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Canton, Michigan

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Rear bumper and passenger side tail light.

VEHICLE #1 (secondary crash)

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, Vermont

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end

VEHICLE #2 (secondary crash)

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, Vermont

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Rear end

On 03/03/2022 at approximately 1251 hours Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Waterbury-Stowe Road in Waterbury. It was reported one of the vehicles involved struck a telephone pole and the road was blocked by power lines. While Troopers responded it was also discovered there was a second two-vehicle crash.

An investigation for the first crash indicated Dylan Roberge had swerved to avoid hitting Liam Fahey as Fahey was slowing down due to a vehicle turning in front of him. Roberge hit the tail light of Fahey's vehicle causing minor damage. Roberge then hit a telephone pole causing damage to the passenger side of his vehicle and the telephone pole. No injuries were reported.

The second crash was due to Thomas Priebe looking at Roberge's vehicle off the road and rear-ended Nichole Durkin's vehicle that had slowed down due to the crash. No injuries were reported.

Waterbury-Stowe Road was closed for a brief period of time during this incident and it has since been reopened.