CCS Rights Management and Daytripper Music Publishing Celebrate 5 Juno Nominations!
Hill Kourkoutis Receives Historic Juno Nomination for Engineer of the Year and a Nomination for Alternative Album of the Year
I could count the amount of female producers or engineers in the scene on one hand, and now there’s dozens of us, and we’re all finding each other”TORONTO, CANADA, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CCS Rights Management congratulates its artists, songwriters, and producers for receiving 5 Juno Award nominations!
— Hill Kourkoutis
Daytripper songwriter/producer, composer and recording artist Hill Kourkoutis received two Juno nominations and became the first female to be nominated for Recording Engineer of the Year in the 46-years the Junos have awarded the category. She is nominated for engineering Tania Joy’s timeless song “The Drought,” as well as SATE’s powerhouse song “Howler,” which she produced and co-wrote. Hill also received a nod for Alternative Album of the Year as producer of SATE’s The Fool (CLK*Independent/IDLA), which she co-wrote.
The announcement marks Hill's joining of a select group of female producers and engineers who have won or been nominated for major awards in North America. According to The Recording Academy, female Grammy winners for Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical, have included trailblazers such as Imogen Heap, Trina Shoemaker, Leslie Ann Jones, Ann Mincieli, and Emily Lazar, who was the first woman mastering engineer to take home the award for her work on Beck's Colors. This year, Michelle Mancini is Grammy-nominated as the mastering engineer of Jon Batiste's "Freedom," which is up for record of the year.
Speaking to The Globe and Mail, Hill expressed that this moment represents “an incredible period of transition” that’s seen more women, non-binary and transgender people stepping to the forefront in behind-the-scenes production over the past five years. “I could count the amount of female producers or engineers in the scene on one hand, and now there’s dozens of us, and we’re all finding each other,” she said.
The new Juno nominations are just the latest in a string of Hill’s successes. As one of the most revered and cherished music contributors from Canada, she is an accomplished producer, songwriter, composer, artist, musician, and director who works out of her Toronto area studio, The Lair. She played on, produced and mixed Leela Gilday’s album North Star Calling, which won both the 2021 Canadian Folk Music Award for Indigenous Songwriter of the Year and the 2021 Juno Award for Indigenous Artist of the Year. Hill recently produced and co-wrote the theme song and end title for Universal Kids’ Remy and Boo animated children’s television show (along with Juno-winning artist Serena Ryder). She also produced and co-wrote the theme song for Disney’s No.1 pre-school series Dino Ranch. Among a multitude of projects for other artists, she has produced and engineered albums and singles for Royal Wood, Jules (“Before You Picked Her” #1 CBC, Top 40 Alternative Radio), POESY (Top 40 Alternative Rock Radio), Digging Roots, Cassie Dasilva, SATE, Madison Violet, Pavlo, and Martha and the Muffins. She has done remixes for July Talk, Adam Cohen, Dear Rouge, Good Lovelies and Jill Barber.
Global pop star Tate McRae, whom is represented by CCS Neighbouring Rights worldwide, received two nominations for Album of the Year and Pop Album of the Year for Too Young To Be Sad (RCA/Sony). CCS Rights artist Colin James received a Juno nod for Blues Album of the Year for Open Road (Stony Plain/Fontana North/IDLA).
Daytripper R&B singer-songwriter Nuela Charles was named the SOCAN Foundation’s 2022 Her Music Award Grand Prize winner, along with pop/rock trio Caveboy. The Her Music Awards are designed to celebrate and support female-identified people building momentum, as music creators on the verge of taking their creative careers to the next level. In accepting the award, Nuela told SOCAN’s Words and Music magazine, “Major thank you to SOCAN Foundation and Bandzoogle. I’m excited for this year, and all of the new music I’m preparing to release, so this award definitely means a lot, and will contribute greatly to my career. Thank you!”
Jodie Ferneyhough, Founder and President of CCS, said, “This week Hill Kourkoutis made music industry history, and we are so proud to represent the first nominated female in the recording engineer category of the Juno Awards. I’d also like to congratulate CCS clients Tate McRae and Colin James on their nominations, as well as Nuela Charles for winning SOCAN’s 2022 Her Music Award Grand Prize. The recognition of these amazing artists, songwriters, and producers is very well-deserved and our entire team is thrilled.”
“Since 1976, the Juno Awards have had more than 230 nominees and 46 winners in the Recording Engineer of the Year category, and all of them have been men. It really puts Hill Kourkoutis’ Juno nomination in perspective as a watershed moment for the music industry. As a creator, a woman, and role model, Hill is a trailblazer and her talent has no boundaries. Congratulations to Tate McRae and Colin James on their Juno nominations, and I also can’t wait to celebrate with Nuela for receiving the Her Music Award!” said Jordan Howard, Creative/A&R Director at CCS.
About CCS Rights Management
CCS Rights Management is a global independent music publishing and rights administration company providing a full range of services to its roster of award-winning, established and up-and- coming songwriters, artists, musicians, producers, and labels, as well as global media and production companies, and corporate brands. The company manages more than 150,000 copyrights and specializes in publishing administration, royalty collection, creative services, neighbouring rights administration, and music licensing for film, TV advertising, games and other media. For more information, visit ccsrightsmanagement.com and daytrippersongs.com.
