Planning and research grants available through IDOT

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that $10 million is available to distribute as grants for select projects and activities that help advance the state's long-range transportation and planning goals. The deadline to apply is March 30.

"Getting resources in the hands of our partners strengthens the state's overall transportation network and our status as the transportation hub of North America," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "These grants are a tremendous opportunity for our stakeholders to do the critical work of planning to better connect communities across all modes."

Awards will be chosen based on the ability to study or implement a goal, strategy or objective of IDOT's Long-Range Transportation Plan or one of the agency's multimodal plans, such as the transit, rail, bike, freight and highway safety plans. Eligible activities include planning studies, data collection and analysis, research and program development, performance management, and outreach efforts.

Applicants can include local and state agencies, metropolitan planning organizations, regional planning commissions and nonprofit entities with public sponsors. To receive the grants, successful applicants must agree to provide a funding match of 20%. Proposals that benefit disadvantaged or economically distressed communities will be given priority consideration and are eligible for full funding.

To learn more and apply, visit https://idot.click/lrtp.

The grants are made possible through federal Statewide Planning and Research funds administered by IDOT. The funds are used to establish a cooperative, continuous and comprehensive framework for making transportation investment decisions and to carry out transportation planning and research activities throughout the state.