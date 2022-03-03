Kerrville, Texas Private Multi-Use Mansion to Auction with No Reserve via Concierge Auctions

444 Sidney Baker Street South | Texas Hill Country Immaculate Renaissance Revival mansion Timeless and elegant design throughout Restored by legendary entrepreneur L.D. "Brink" Brinkman Hilltop estate with panoramic views of Texas Hill Country

In cooperation with Rick Kuper of Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty, 444 Sidney Baker Street South will auction No Reserve in March.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perched on a hilltop with panoramic views of Kerrville below, 444 Sidney Baker Street South will auction this month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with listing agent Rick Kuper of Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty. Currently listed for $3.8 million, the property will sell with no Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held on March 14–18th via the firm’s digital marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.

This Renaissance Revival mansion was built in 1920, and restored to its former glory by Texas entrepreneur, L.D. “Brink” Brinkman. Used for decades as Brink’s company headquarters and personal museum of western art, the estate’s original roots as a ranch house still show through. Four pillars mark the symmetrical grand entry, separating a front terrace from the walkway and grounds. Front doors open to marble floors, neutral walls and high ceilings, all capped with carved mouldings that carry through each room. Beveled glass windows provide natural light to the estate, accented by recessed lighting and chandeliers.

Additional features include an annex building that features a full kitchen and bar area with central heat and air. The annex includes a workout facility with men and women’s locker rooms, a sauna, massage room, and jacuzzi. Throughout the home are touches of Atlee B. Ayres’s architectural design including marble floors; draperies, beveled glass windows, chandeliers, and multiple fireplaces. 444 Sidney Baker Street South boasts multiple conference rooms, a walk-in safe, art and wine vault, and two car garage. The property contains an elevator, a permitted well, a helicopter pad, and two double gates. Outside you can find panoramic views of Kerrville and Texas Hill Country. The front entry is flanked by symmetrical pillars above, separating the outdoor water feature from the front doors. The 14-acre property’s landscaping includes manicured lawns, trees, and gardens.

In the heart of Texas Hill Country, Kerrville is an enterprise town with a history of commerce set against the natural beauty stretching in every direction. Nearby Guadalupe River Valley extends beyond the city, its hills laced with streams and rugged terrain. Welcoming weather year-round makes it easy to enjoy the natural splendor. Renowned schools, a vibrant arts community, and recreational facilities round out a city that pairs its small-town-style atmosphere with world-class amenities. 444 Sidney Baker Street South is a quick three minutes to Downtown Kerrville and only eighteen minutes to Kerrville Municipal Airport. Wine tasting in Fredericksburg is just twenty-five minutes away by car. The estate is an hour long drive to San Antonio, about two and a half hours away from Austin, and four hours from Houston.

444 Sidney Baker Street South is available for showings Friday-Sunday 1-4PM and by appointment. As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

