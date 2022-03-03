Veterans Museum kicks off Speakers Series

The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum will be kicking off its 2022 Speakers Series in March to celebrate Women’s History Month. The first program will feature Retired Wyoming Army National Guard Brig. Gen. Kathy Wright. She will share her experiences and insights gained from her 40-year military career. The free program will be available via Zoom on Thursday, March 10. It will begin at 7 p.m.

Wright joined the Wyoming Army National Guard in the early 1970s. She was among the first women to enlist in the Army Guard. Serving initially with the 67th Army Band, she went on to earn an officer’s commission. Wright served in several different Wyoming Army Guard units during her career, including the 115th Fires Brigade, 213th Regiment-Regional Training Institute, and Wyoming Joint Forces Headquarters. In April 2010, she became the Wyoming National Guard’s first female general officer, serving as the Assistant Adjutant General for the Wyoming Army National Guard.

Participants can find more information on attending the presentation by visiting the Veterans Museum’s Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/375860720566549 or by calling the Museum at 307-472-1857. The Veterans Museum will also be hosting a watch party for participants who want to join us in person.