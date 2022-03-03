ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (March 4-7) - Phoenix area

PHOENIX – Freeway restrictions for improvement projects, including a closure of westbound Interstate 10 between 75th Avenue and Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) in the West Valley, are scheduled in the Phoenix area this weekend (March 4-7), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should allow extra travel time, consider alternate routes as needed and use caution while the following restrictions are in place:

Westbound Interstate 10 closed between 75th Avenue and Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (March 7) for pavement improvement work. Northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) ramp to westbound I-10 closed. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at 67th Avenue closed. DETOUR : Consider alternate freeway routes to avoid the closure, including westbound/southbound Loop 101 in the West Valley. Drivers on westbound I-10 also can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using westbound McDowell Road or Van Buren Street as detour routes.

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.