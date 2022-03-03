Submit Release
Caserta to Celebrate Women’s History Month with Live Panel on Women in Data

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caserta, a strategic professional services firm focused on helping companies and their leaders command data, has announced a live panel to be held on International Women’s Day, March 8th 2022, at 2:00pm ET. The event is completely free of charge and those interested in attending may register at https://caserta.com/women-in-data-panel-2022/

“Caserta has a commitment to inclusion,” noted Caserta VP Talent Acquisition Karin Prah. “We realize that what makes us so unique is the difference of perspectives and the creativity in our problem solving, crediting our success to the diversity of our company culture and the inclusion of us all. To celebrate our women in STEM, we’re excited to host this panel of women in data and analytics.”

This is the second year that Caserta has held the Women in Data panel. Panelists will include Bhoomi Duggal, Business Data Analyst at Caserta, Kim Herbert, Principal, Client Solutions at Caserta and Karin Prah. The panel will be moderated by Alex Guyett, VP Sales at Caserta.

About Caserta
Caserta is a professional services firm focused on helping companies and their leaders command data to increase revenue, efficiencies and customer success. Their strategic assessments, actionable roadmaps, and innovative designs deliver advanced implementations that leverage the latest technologies and proven frameworks to help enterprises extract value from data.

