TDWI Taps Joe Caserta to Deliver Presentation at TDWI Virtual Cloud Summit
NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TDWI will host Joe Caserta to deliver a presentation at the TDWI Virtual Summit: Migrating to Cloud Data Platforms on January 27th at 12:55pm ET / 9:55am PT. Mr. Caserta will explore the tangible benefits of data adoption and how it can be used to successfully leverage investments made in your cloud data ecosystem. Registration to this event is complimentary.
“In today’s world, it’s very hard to separate technology from business initiatives. Why? Because technology and business are intrinsically and permanently intertwined and held together with data,” remarks Caserta CEO Joe Caserta. “Companies need to figure out how to get the right data into the hands of the business teams at the right time, in a medium and context that is relevant, and empowers people to solve problems to drive business forward. An approach to achieve data literacy and data education across the enterprise is mandatory. A sound Cloud and Data Adoption Strategy is the answer.”
In his presentation, Mr. Caserta will teach you how to solve your company’s greatest challenges around data, how to overcome resistance, and the keys to building an empowered, engaged workforce. You will understand what a Cloud and Data Adoption program can do for your organization and the benefits of having a team that knows technology, understands your business strategy, and can guide your business through the challenges you will face implementing a new Cloud and Data solution. You will learn what Data Therapy is and why your organization just might need some for true success.
“We are excited to have Joe Caserta speaking at our Virtual Summit event in January,” said Chris Adamson, Director of Education at TDWI. “Joe’s insights and advice always draw high praise from the TDWI community, and we are pleased to have him as a member of our faculty.”
TDWI’s Virtual Summit events are designed to put business and technology leaders on the fast track to driving impact in their organizations through data. Whether you're a new leader or a seasoned C-level executive, attend this event to update your knowledge and skills with best practices and insights for transforming data into better business decisions.
Mr. Caserta’s presentation will be held on January 27th at 12:55pm ET / 9:55am PT. RThose interested in attending may register with the following complimentary registration link: https://tdwi.org/events/virtual/cloud-data-platforms/home.aspx
Remy Rosenbaum
“In today’s world, it’s very hard to separate technology from business initiatives. Why? Because technology and business are intrinsically and permanently intertwined and held together with data,” remarks Caserta CEO Joe Caserta. “Companies need to figure out how to get the right data into the hands of the business teams at the right time, in a medium and context that is relevant, and empowers people to solve problems to drive business forward. An approach to achieve data literacy and data education across the enterprise is mandatory. A sound Cloud and Data Adoption Strategy is the answer.”
In his presentation, Mr. Caserta will teach you how to solve your company’s greatest challenges around data, how to overcome resistance, and the keys to building an empowered, engaged workforce. You will understand what a Cloud and Data Adoption program can do for your organization and the benefits of having a team that knows technology, understands your business strategy, and can guide your business through the challenges you will face implementing a new Cloud and Data solution. You will learn what Data Therapy is and why your organization just might need some for true success.
“We are excited to have Joe Caserta speaking at our Virtual Summit event in January,” said Chris Adamson, Director of Education at TDWI. “Joe’s insights and advice always draw high praise from the TDWI community, and we are pleased to have him as a member of our faculty.”
TDWI’s Virtual Summit events are designed to put business and technology leaders on the fast track to driving impact in their organizations through data. Whether you're a new leader or a seasoned C-level executive, attend this event to update your knowledge and skills with best practices and insights for transforming data into better business decisions.
Mr. Caserta’s presentation will be held on January 27th at 12:55pm ET / 9:55am PT. RThose interested in attending may register with the following complimentary registration link: https://tdwi.org/events/virtual/cloud-data-platforms/home.aspx
Remy Rosenbaum
Caserta
+1 917-624-9911
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn