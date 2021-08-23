Caserta Names New President and COO, Positioning the Company for Greater Innovation Services for Clients
Caserta announced several leadership changes to enable better, more innovative experiences for its clients as they grow.NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caserta, a leading technology consulting firm focused on strategic data and analytics solutions, announced several changes in their leadership to enable better, more innovative experiences for its clients as they grow.
Bob Eilbacher, a Caserta executive for more than eight years, has been appointed President of the company. Mr. Eilbacher previously led the sales organization at Caserta and spent the last five years responsible for all operations of the business. As President, Mr. Eilbacher is responsible for developing and evolving organizational processes, practices and standards to enable profitable growth and client success.
“Bob is a proven senior executive, a strong strategic thinker, and has done an outstanding job over the past several years transforming Caserta into a viable growth company and there is no one more trustworthy to help steer the business and shape its future.” said Joe Caserta, CEO.
“I’m very excited about where we are as an organization, our capabilities and the opportunities we have at hand to significantly impact our clients along their data journeys,” said Mr. Eilbacher. “I look forward to helping advance the company and culture as we continue to expand and evolve Caserta.”
With the promotion of Bob Eilbacher, Joe Caserta, CEO, will focus on driving his vision towards changing and advancing data practices, technologies and ecosystems to offer better services to its clients. Specifically, Joe will spend more time mentoring employees, developing internal education curricula, and overseeing technical innovation in the Caserta Lab to productize many of the company’s internal project accelerator assets.
It was also announced today that Danny Siegel has been appointed Chief Operating Officer at Caserta. Danny, a 27-year veteran in the data and analytics industry, will oversee the consulting force and delivery organization ensuring career advancement and client success. Danny has worked hand-in-hand with Caserta as their client for several years before joining the company.
“As COO, I look forward to working closely with clients and delivery teams to ensure high levels of satisfaction with our projects and solutions. I’m also proud to be the custodian of Caserta’s most strategic asset - its people – whom I will ensure are organized, supported, and motivated to solve industry’s most complex data problems.” said Danny. “Furthermore, I hope to collaborate with my colleagues in leadership to streamline and instrument our internal processes to efficiently bring the greatest minds in data to bear on our client engagements.”
“These leadership changes at Caserta put us in the perfect position to better compete in the data and analytics space and allows us to expand on our innovations to deliver exceptional service to our customers," added Mr. Caserta.
Remy Rosenbaum
Caserta
+1 917-624-9911
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn