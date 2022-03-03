Submit Release
California Chief Justice Rescinds Temporary Emergency Measures

California Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye on Thursday rescinded four emergency measures —governing extensions of time for preliminary hearings and civil trials, the use of technology, and fast-tracking local court rules—which were among her first actions taken shortly after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following four emergency measures will be rescinded effective April 30. They were originally issued by Chief Justice Cantil-Sakauye on March 23 and March 30, 2020 to:

  • Allow courts to extend time to hold a preliminary hearing in a criminal case to 30 days. Courts have a 10-day time period to hold preliminary hearings. 
  • Allow courts to extend time to bring civil cases to trial, by up to 60 days.
  • Suspend any California Rule of Court that prevents using technology to conduct judicial proceedings and court operations remotely.
  • Allow courts to immediately adopt proposed local rules or amendments that address the impact of the pandemic, without advance circulation for 45 days of public comment.

The Chief Justice rescinded the orders after Gov. Gavin Newsom last week announced a rollback of several executive orders related to the state’s pandemic response.

Said Chief Justice Cantil-Sakauye: “These events mark an important and hopeful change as the residents and government of our state transition to a semblance of pre-COVID-19 California.” 

