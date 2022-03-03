Annie Malone to Host its Annual May Day Parade in Downtown St. Louis on May 15
Annie Malone May Day Parade is the nation's oldest African American paradeST. LOUIS, MO, USA, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Officials at Annie Malone Children & Family Services recently announced that it will host an in-person Annual May Day Parade sponsored by Midwest BankCentre on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. in Downtown St. Louis. This year’s theme is “The New Annie Malone: Making a Stronger and Larger Impact in the Community.” The Annie Malone Malone May Day Parade is the second largest and oldest parade in the country.
Luther Burden III, a native St. Louisan and the #1 ranked wide receiver of his national college recruiting class, and BJ the DJ of iHeartRadio will serve as the Honorary Marshals. Annie Malone has once again teamed up with Koran Bolden of Bold Moves Agency to promote the Parade festivities. In addition to the Parade, Annie Malone will also host a Friends of Annie Malone Awards Reception on Friday, May 13, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. and a Greek Night of Celebration on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 8:00 p.m.
"We are excited to host this year's May Day Parade Festivities in person. The May Day events are crucial in helping us to raise vital funds for programs and services for our youth," said Keisha Lee, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Annie Malone. "The wonderful support from the community has allowed us to leave a lasting impact on so many families, even during the pandemic."
During its 134-year history, Annie Malone has provided culturally diverse, rapid response assessment, crisis intervention, parenting support, and educational services to youth suffering from extreme trauma. In 2021, the agency served more than 500 families during the pandemic. If you are interested in participating in the Annual Annie Malone May Day Parade as a unit, vendor or sponsor, please register online at anniemalone.com or contact David Boudinet, Special Events Manager, at davidboudinet@anniemalone.com.
