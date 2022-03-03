March 3 - Dom Waters Does Not Qualify for State Primary Ballot

Denver, March 3, 2022 - The Elections Division of the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office announced today that Dom Waters, Democratic candidate for U.S. House of Representatives District 1, did not submit the required number of valid signatures to appear on the June 28, 2022 State Primary ballot.

Candidates for U.S. House of Representatives are required to collect 1,500 signatures (or 10% of votes cast in the last election in the district, whichever is smaller) in their district, a requirement outlined by 1-4-801(2)(a.5), C.R.S. Waters submitted 105 signatures, failing to meet the required threshold.

Petition Verification Summary:

Number of qualified signatures submitted: 105

Number of valid signatures required: 1,500

Statement of insufficiency (PDF)

A record of all accepted and rejected signatures, including reasons for each rejection is on file with the Secretary of State.