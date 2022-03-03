Matt Nelson Joins SHARE! Board-- Veteran finance executive will bring funding expertise to recovery nonprofit

Matt Nelson joins SHARE! the Self-Help and Recovery Exchange

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SHARE! − the first of its kind self-help support group agency − has appointed Wells Fargo executive, Matt Nelson to its board of directors.

An accomplished risk professional with more than 20 years of experience in financial services and 15 years of risk management leadership at Wells Fargo, Nelson will bring his funding expertise to further SHARE!’s mission of improving people’s lives with self-help support groups, including the innovative SHARE! Collaborative Housing which not only provides housing, but a productive life to unhoused people in Los Angeles.

“I am excited to collaborate with SHARE! to achieve its goals of ending homelessness in Los Angeles and providing recovery and social support, “ said Matt Nelson. “ I look forward to working with SHARE!’s talented board to increase SHARE!’s fundraising efforts and reach.”

A UCLA School of Law and Michigan State University graduate, Nelson began his career as a commercial finance and restructuring attorney in private practice before joining Wells Fargo.

Now serving as executive vice president and chief risk officer for Middle Market Banking, he previously was the group senior credit officer for Asset-Backed Finance and the Financial Institutions Group, head of the Credit Resolution Group, managing director and head of originations for the Gaming Division of the Corporate Banking Group, founder and head of Wells Fargo Gaming Capital, LLC, and managing director in Wells Fargo Capital Finance’s Specialty Finance Group.

In addition to lending his time and talent to SHARE!, Nelson sits on the Michigan State University Department of Economics Advisory Board and previously chaired the American Bar Association Board of Governors’ Finance Committee. He resides in Los Angeles with his wife and their two children.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Matt to our board and look forward to utilizing his talent and skills to grow our thriving organization,” said Executive Director Ruth Hollman. “Matt is passionate about ending homelessness in Los Angeles and will be an asset to our fundraising efforts. We are excited for what’s ahead.”

About SHARE!

Since 1993, SHARE! the Self-Help and Recovery Exchange has served Los Angeles through self-help support groups and building communities which provide recovery and social support. Participants develop skills to cope with substance use, trauma, mental health disorders and dysfunctional relationships. SHARE! contributes to ending homelessness in Los Angeles by housing those in need within the first couple of days of contact, and finding them jobs so they no longer need government subsidies. Their participation in self-help support groups ensures that they do not return to homelessness. This proven formula gives homeless people a pathway out of poverty and a way back to becoming a full participant in society. For more information, please see https://shareselfhelp.org.

