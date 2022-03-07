De Nora receives second DTRI approval for treating potable water with Chlorine Dioxide
High efficiency vacuum-based ClO2 generators validated to 97 percent yield
We are honored to receive this award from the renowned SWCC DTRI laboratory.”MILAN, ITALY , March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Continuing to shape the future of water treatment in the Middle East, De Nora announces its latest approval from the Desalination Technology Research Institute (DTRI), a division of Saudi Arabia’s Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC), for its vacuum-based Capital Controls® Chlorine Dioxide Generators. Testing by DTRI as part of the certification process consistently demonstrated a yield of from 95 to 97 percent, a ratio, which represents high efficiency production of chlorine dioxide.
— De Nora Water Technologies CEO Dr. Mirka Wilderer
This is the second approval of De Nora chlorine dioxide generation technology by DTRI. In September 2019, the patented underwater technology by De Nora ISIA was also approved with a yield of up to 98% following the same process. The combination of advanced safety features of both vacuum and underwater designs with validated high yield enables De Nora to support customers as they seek the safest and most efficient solutions to meet modern treatment needs.
“We are honored to receive this award from the renowned SWCC DTRI laboratory,” said De Nora Water Technologies CEO Dr. Mirka Wilderer. “Since bringing ISIA under the De Nora umbrella of Capital Controls disinfection technologies, our capabilities with chlorine dioxide have excelled, which is extremely important in areas with advanced treatment needs. Chlorine dioxide has proven to be highly effective at treating water while also limiting byproducts associated with desalination processes, such as bromate. We believe our technology will help providers like SWCC continue advancing their capabilities, which in turn will make a positive impact on other water stressed communities around the world looking to the region’s desal pioneers for guidance.”
De Nora vacuum chlorine dioxide generators currently range in capacity from .5 kilograms per hour to 20 kilograms, as well as offering a mobile 20-foot container. De Nora Capital Controls Chlorine Dioxide Generators’ key advantage is its high efficiency rating. By operating at a 97 percent yield, De Nora systems require less chemicals, saving customers money and water without sacrificing effectiveness
The DTRI approval comes on the heels of several major announcements in the region. De Nora is underway in finalizing a localized office in Saudi Arabia and will also help host the International Specialty Conference on Innovation in Desalination taking place this May. The company is also taking part in the world’s largest green hydrogen production plant being constructed along the shores of the Red Sea, awarded an alkaline water electrolysis contract by Thyssenkrupp Uhde Chlorine Engineers (NUCERA) last December.
“We’ve taken a heightened focus on the Middle East to support local leaders as they navigate the most severe water shortage in recorded history. We hope together with partners throughout the region, our efforts will pave the way for others around the globe also dealing with the effects of climate change. This is only the tip of what we expect to be a much larger iceberg.”
About De Nora
De Nora is a global provider of sustainable technologies and a partner of choice for industrial electrochemical processes and water and wastewater treatment solutions since 1923. Driven by a philosophy of continual improvement, De Nora delivers highly innovative electrodes, electrochemical systems, advanced filtration, and disinfection technologies to solve the most challenging applications for public health, municipal, marine, industrial water/wastewater treatment needs. Today, De Nora is committed to developing unconventional solutions to address the Energy Transition toward decarbonization, the hydrogen economy, ensuring clean water for all. More than 1,600 people provide the energy and expertise to fuel this exciting journey. https://www.denora.com
Beth Boeh
BB Communications Group, LLC
+1 610-787-0379
beth.boeh@bbcommunicationsgroup.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn