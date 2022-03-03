Free legal clinics offered regularly online

DENVER – Colorado’s Access to Justice Committees are offering regular legal clinics online, free of charge, for anybody seeking to learn more about various legal topics.

Monthly clinics are available on collecting judgments, divorce and child custody, sealing records, small claims and estate planning.

The clinic on collecting on a judgment is offered the first Wednesday of each month at 5:30 p.m., with the next clinic set for March 2, 2022. Viewers must pre-register by the Monday before the clinic by e-mailing 01SelfHelp@judicial.state.co.us.

Pre-registration is not required for the other clinics.

The clinic on divorce and child custody is offered at noon on the second Wednesday of each month, with the next clinic scheduled for March 9.

The clinic on sealing records is offered at noon on the third Wednesday of each month, with the next clinic set for Feb. 16.

The clinic on small claims is offered at noon on the third Friday of each month, with the next set for Feb. 18.

The clinic on estate planning is offered once a month at noon on a Monday, with clinics scheduled for Feb. 28, March 21, April 18, May 16, and June 27.

Clinics are available via videoconference, and in-person attendance may be available at local courthouses or libraries. The list of clinics and a videoconference link may be found at https://www.courts.state.co.us/userfiles/file/Self_Help/Statewide%20Legal%20Clinics.pdf. For more information on in-person attendance, people should contact their local Self-Help Coordinator, whose contact information may be found at https://www.courts.state.co.us/Self_Help/center.cfm.