Superhairpieces ramps up inventory of hair system supplies with new brands
Superhairpieces is now offering an even wider range of hair system supplies and hair care products from various brands following the closure of HairDirect.
We already carried many supplies, but now we’re looking to become the one-stop shop for hair system clients worldwide.”SUNRISE, FLORIDA, USA, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Superhairpieces is now offering an even wider range of hair system supplies and hair care products from various brands following the recent closure of HairDirect.
— Philip Hazan
HairDirect, a leading hair system supplier, announced they were shutting down last month. This left many customers in search of alternatives not only for hair systems, but hair system supplies as well.
Among the leading hair system suppliers, Superhairpieces is one of the few located in North America that offers 100% human hair systems in addition to supplies ranging from adhesives, tapes, solvents, scalp protectors and more.
This includes popular products like Ghost Bond, No Shine Tape and Walker Tape Ultra Hold Glue.
With many former HairDirect customers making the switch to Superhairpieces, the hair system supplier has now ramped up its inventory of supplies with even more brands and products, including popular items previously sold on HairDirect.
These include conditioners, shampoos, adhesives, adhesive solvents/removers, sprays and much more from brands like Vapon, Beautimark, Remysoft, Therapy-G, Back2Natural, PPI, Pro Gen and Brandywine among others.
“We’ve decided to take the steps to expand our offerings to fulfill all of our clients’ needs, whether they are retail or salon,” said customer success professional Philip Hazan. “We already carried many supplies, but now we’re looking to become the one-stop shop for hair system clients worldwide.”
To view all the brands Superhairpieces carries, you can visit https://www.superhairpieces.com/brands/
For all the latest updates and information, you can visit http://www.superhairpieces.com or https://superhairpieces.ca/.
Superhairpieces is a leading human hair system supplier in North America with locations in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, and Sunrise, Florida, USA. Among their many offerings include:
Hair Replacement Systems
Hairpieces
Hair toppers
Full lace human hair wigs
Human hair extensions
Eyelash extensions
Wig Tape and Glue
And much more!
About Superhairpieces
Superhairpieces is a leading supplier of top quality hairpieces and hair extensions servicing both retail and wholesale/salon clients in North America as well as globally. They take pride in offering the highest quality 100% human hair systems equipped with the latest cutting-edge and avant-garde technologies all at affordable prices.
Cindy Enerio
Superhairpieces
+1 416-800-5056
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other