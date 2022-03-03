Mann Eye Institute Moves Main Street Office to Museo Plaza
Mann Eye Institute’s flagship office on Main Street in Houston is relocating to the brand new Museo Plaza on March 21, 2022
We are excited to open the doors at beautiful Museo Plaza, with more space and upgraded equipment to stay on the leading edge of what’s new in the field of ophthalmology.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mann Eye Institute’s flagship office on Main Street in Houston is relocating to the brand new Museo Plaza on March 21, a premier medical office complex situated in the Museum District at 5115 Fannin Street. Located adjacent to the Texas Medical Center campus, which is the largest medical center in the world, Mann Eye’s new location will be just across the street from the current Main Street office.
— Dr. Mike Mann
“We are very excited to open the doors at our new beautiful location in Museo Plaza. We’ve invested in more space and upgraded equipment to help even more Texans See Life Better with the vision they deserve, along with a research, training and development area to help us stay on the leading edge of what’s new in the field of ophthalmology.”
Mike Mann, founder and CEO of Mann Eye Institute
The Museo Plaza Medical Office Building is a ten-story medical complex and Mann Eye Institute will occupy the entire top floor. With this move, the Mann Eye flagship location will deliver a state-of-the-art, elevated experience that is the hallmark of Mann Eye Institute. From pristine waiting areas to fully-equipped exam and procedure suites, the new Mann Eye Institute facility was designed for patient comfort, convenience and an elite level of care.
See Life Better in Every Stage of Life
Since 1977, Mann Eye Institute has been helping Texans See Life Better. Generations of families have trusted them with their vision. From designer eyewear and comprehensive eye care to Advanced LASIK, modern cataract surgery, Active Life Lenses, management of eye disease and the latest in dry eye treatment options, Mann Eye Institute is a trusted resource for all things eyes. For more information, call Mann Eye Institute at 800.MY.VISION (698-4746) or visit them online.
Tammy Hinojos
Miller Public Relations
+1 8172813440
email us here