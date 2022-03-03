Submit Release
News Search

There were 899 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,454 in the last 365 days.

Mann Eye Institute Moves Main Street Office to Museo Plaza

Mann Eye Institute's new location at Museo Plaza in Houston.

Mann Eye Institute’s flagship office on Main Street in Houston is relocating to the brand new Museo Plaza on March 21, 2022

We are excited to open the doors at beautiful Museo Plaza, with more space and upgraded equipment to stay on the leading edge of what’s new in the field of ophthalmology.”
— Dr. Mike Mann
HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mann Eye Institute’s flagship office on Main Street in Houston is relocating to the brand new Museo Plaza on March 21, a premier medical office complex situated in the Museum District at 5115 Fannin Street. Located adjacent to the Texas Medical Center campus, which is the largest medical center in the world, Mann Eye’s new location will be just across the street from the current Main Street office.

“We are very excited to open the doors at our new beautiful location in Museo Plaza. We’ve invested in more space and upgraded equipment to help even more Texans See Life Better with the vision they deserve, along with a research, training and development area to help us stay on the leading edge of what’s new in the field of ophthalmology.”
Mike Mann, founder and CEO of Mann Eye Institute

The Museo Plaza Medical Office Building is a ten-story medical complex and Mann Eye Institute will occupy the entire top floor. With this move, the Mann Eye flagship location will deliver a state-of-the-art, elevated experience that is the hallmark of Mann Eye Institute. From pristine waiting areas to fully-equipped exam and procedure suites, the new Mann Eye Institute facility was designed for patient comfort, convenience and an elite level of care.

See Life Better in Every Stage of Life

Since 1977, Mann Eye Institute has been helping Texans See Life Better. Generations of families have trusted them with their vision. From designer eyewear and comprehensive eye care to Advanced LASIK, modern cataract surgery, Active Life Lenses, management of eye disease and the latest in dry eye treatment options, Mann Eye Institute is a trusted resource for all things eyes. For more information, call Mann Eye Institute at 800.MY.VISION (698-4746) or visit them online.

Tammy Hinojos
Miller Public Relations
+1 8172813440
email us here

You just read:

Mann Eye Institute Moves Main Street Office to Museo Plaza

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.