Aero Asset: 2021 Preowned Helicopter Market Performance Surpasses 2020 in Number of Deals and Financial Volume
Full Report with Backup Data to Be Revealed Next WeekDALLAS, TEXAS, U.S., March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aero Asset will release its 2021 Heli Market Trends report next week and be available to discuss details at a press conference scheduled for 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 8, at HAI HELI-EXPO, in room D222 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas.
Company President Emmanuel Dupuy and his team will comment on the reasons behind a 25 percent annual increase in preowned twin helicopter sales and a six percent increase in dollar volume. He will discuss an absorption rate that reached its lowest point in the past three years.
Dupuy will also reveal the numbers behind a cool down in the deal pipeline, and examine the transaction performance by weight class, region and configuration as well as discuss the best and worst performing preowned helicopter markets and the data behind the liquidity lineup.
Media planning to attend the press conference are asked to RSVP attendance to Andrea Winning at andrea.winning@wincetusa.com.
