Aero Asset: 2021 Preowned Helicopter Market Performance Surpasses 2020 in Number of Deals and Financial Volume

Full Report with Backup Data to Be Revealed Next Week

DALLAS, TEXAS, U.S., March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aero Asset will release its 2021 Heli Market Trends report next week and be available to discuss details at a press conference scheduled for 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 8, at HAI HELI-EXPO, in room D222 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas.

Company President Emmanuel Dupuy and his team will comment on the reasons behind a 25 percent annual increase in preowned twin helicopter sales and a six percent increase in dollar volume. He will discuss an absorption rate that reached its lowest point in the past three years.

Dupuy will also reveal the numbers behind a cool down in the deal pipeline, and examine the transaction performance by weight class, region and configuration as well as discuss the best and worst performing preowned helicopter markets and the data behind the liquidity lineup.

Media planning to attend the press conference are asked to RSVP attendance to Andrea Winning at andrea.winning@wincetusa.com.

About Aero Asset Inc.

Aero Asset is a Toronto, Canada-based turbine helicopter trading firm. Aero Asset's commercial team has decades of experience selling aircraft worldwide. The company also publishes Heli Market Trends, a preowned helicopter market report.

Aero Asset is a member of the Helicopter Association International, the Association of Air Medical Services, National Aircraft Finance Association, and the National Business Aviation Association. For more info go to: https://www.aeroasset.com/.

Jim Gregory for Aero Asset
James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 3165588578
email us here

