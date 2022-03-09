KDG & Zoho Creator Presenting Joint Webinar Entitled “Low Code: The Future of Application Development”

Zoho & KDG are presenting a joint webinar on March 16.

This live webinar will highlight the impact of low code, outline the benefits of Zoho Creator, and feature an exclusive demo of the new Zoho Creator 6.

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KDG, 2021’s Zoho Creator Global Champion and a Premium Zoho Partner, will present a live webinar with the Zoho Corporation on Wednesday, March 16 at 10:30 am EST. The joint webinar will be hosted by KDG’s CEO Kyle David, KDG’s AVP of Zoho Development Mike Dranginis, and Zoho Creator’s Head of Customer Experience and Marketing Bharath Kumar B.

“We look forward to presenting this exclusive webinar to our clients,” says David. “And we are thankful for Zoho Creator’s support. With our development expertise and their product knowledge, this webinar will be a must-see for anyone exploring Zoho Creator.”

Entitled “Low Code: The Future of Application Development,” this webinar will highlight how low code can address common enterprise challenges, focusing primarily on the benefits of Zoho Creator. It will also feature an exclusive first look at the new Zoho Creator 6.

Zoho Creator 6 is the most recent release of the low-code app builder. It features multi-developer environments, AI, advanced reporting, and more.

“Zoho Creator 6 will make low-code development easier than ever before,” adds Dranginis. “We are proud to be a certified Partner who can help businesses realize these benefits.”

KDG is one of the only 100% US-based Zoho Creator Partners in the world. In February 2022, the company was named the Zoho Creator Global Champion. For over a decade, KDG’s Zoho development team has helped develop, implement, and support Zoho Creator applications. KDG also specializes in Zoho CRM, Analytics, Books, Projects, and more.

In addition to hosting this new webinar, KDG is also offering participants an exclusive whitepaper on business process optimization with Zoho. To register for the March 16 webinar, visit https://creator-webinars.zohoshowtime.com/sessions/low-code-the-future-of-application-development-8219510133#/home/register?source=embed&talkId=1226909000005359098. All participants are encouraged to submit questions and will receive a recording following the live demonstration.

About KDG: KDG has been a leading advisor in the business world since 2001. Using custom software development, small business IT support, and UI/UX design, the company has helped clients stop making it work and start making it happen. KDG has also developed a reputation for being able to see and respond proactively to changing markets. Learn more at https://kyledavidgroup.com/.

