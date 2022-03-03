KIERIN NYC Expands Payment Options for Customers Globally
This decision brings us into closer alignment with our audience, giving customers the ability to make their KIERIN NYC fragrance purchases in the same way we inspire them to live—on their own terms.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the digitally-driven, NY-centric niche fragrance brand, KIERIN NYC, has announced that it will be expanding payment options for customers globally. KIERIN NYC is accepting “buy now, pay later” options with Afterpay and beginning March 1, 2022 KIERIN NYC will be accepting cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Solana, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Dai, Bitcoin Cash and USD Coin via Coinbase Commerce as a form of payment in addition to offering standard payment methods like PayPal, Google Pay, Shop Pay and more.
— Mona Maine de Biran, CEO & co-Founder of KIERIN NYC
KIERIN NYC’s modern approach to perfumery, both with regards to scent and business, and its direct-to-consumer emphasis has gained the brand recognition as a disruptor in the fragrance industry. Now positioned among the first perfume houses to leverage Coinbase Commerce, the leading merchant payment solution helping businesses accept cryptocurrency payments, KIERIN NYC is taking a leadership position within the industry by enabling customers worldwide to make their perfume purchases at its online store in a fully decentralized way.
Fully integrated with the brand’s eCommerce platform, Coinbase Commerce provides KIERIN NYC with the foundational functionality of traditional payment providers but with the flexibility to include digital currency transactions payments as one element of its strategy. The seamless check-out process at KIERIN NYC's Shopify online store integrated with Coinbase Commerce, ensures customers feel as familiar with paying with digital currency as they do with PayPal or a Credit Card.
Alternatively, customers can purchase KIERIN NYC fragrances using Afterpay, which offers interest-free installment loans for shoppers to make purchases and pay them off over time. Afterpay is the leading payment solution offered by thousands of retailers with nearly 20 million customers in North America alone.
“Everyone deserves to feel confident, inspired and empowered, which is exactly what our customers get when they purchase a KIERIN NYC fragrance,” said CEO and founder, Mona Maine de Biran. “Consumers are increasingly connected with all technologies and seeking independence. This business decision brings us into closer in alignment with our audience, giving customers the ability to make their KIERIN NYC fragrance purchases in the same way we aim to inspire them to live—on their own terms."
A former international model with a successful experience working in the tech-industry with Oracle, Ceridian and ADP prior to launching her own fragrance house, KIERIN NYC, Mona Maine de Biran is an outlier among fragrance founders. "I understand people may be more accustomed to holding onto their crypto than spending it," Mona says. "But, on a global scale and stage, such habits do and will change at lightening speed with the flip of proverbial switchs. Technological change always happens slowly but then all at once. I prefer to get out ahead of the change I see coming, including crypto and alternative payments as a component of a diversified portfolio of solutions, than to play catch-up."
To learn more about KIERIN NYC and check out their new Discovery Sets, visit: https://www.kierin-nyc.com
About KIERIN NYC
Launched in 2018, KIERIN NYC is a brand for people of all ages, colors and nationalities who enjoy the art of niche fragrance combined with a clean and conscious ethos. With premium quality eau de parfums that are 100% vegan, cruelty-free and sustainably sourced, customers can feel good about smelling good with KIERIN NYC.
Challenging the rules of fragrance, KIERIN NYC is artistic, empowered, gender-inclusive and individualistic. Inspired by real New York City stories and the energetic vibes of an urban lifestyle, KIERIN NYC aims to inspire individuals with good scents to live their own #MyKierin story. The collection includes: Sunday Brunch, Nitro Noir, Pier New York, Rose Ink, Santal Sky and 10 a.m. Flirt.
To stay updated on more KIERIN NYC news, follow the brand @kierinnyc on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook.
Mona Maine de Biran
KIERIN NYC
+1 917-624-9930
email us here