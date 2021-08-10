KIERIN NYC, the direct-to-consumer niche perfume brand, partners with ZIGY SHOP in redefining fragrance retail online

KIERIN NYC collection of high-quality eau de parfums are clean, conscious, cruelty-free, vegan and sustainably sourced. Real NYC Stories Illuminated in Fragrance Be your own boss. Market your own brand. Monetize your Influence. That's Zigy!

Disruptive D2C perfume brand, KIERIN NYC, seeks to redefine fragrance retail in partnership with ZIGY SHOP, the new revolutionary revenue social selling channel

The future of fragrance is, in my view, online. As a technology forward founder, I'm always looking to leverage advancements for enhanced brand experience and customer loyalty online.” — Mona Maine de Biran, the CEO and co-founder of KIERIN NYC

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- KIERIN NYC today announces a new partnership with Zigy - a revolutionary revenue channel that is harnessing the strength of human relationships to redefine retail. This partnership will power connections and collaborations with thousands of influencers, content creators, personal shoppers, stylists and affiliates who promote products via free ZigyShops fully stocked with KIERIN NYC products.“The future of fragrance is, in my view, online. As a technology forward founder, I'm always looking to leverage advancements for enhanced brand experience and customer loyalty online. Most fragrance founders are conservative men, traditionalists with no background in technology; and not women, like myself. My work experience, coming from technology into the fragrance industry, gives me the perspective to see the potential for the fragrance industry in platforms like Zigy. Zigy's power to provide previously unavailable insights into influencer authenticity and certified reach, and the ability to supercharge our efforts to grow our MyKierin community is impressive,” says Mona Maine de Biran, the CEO and co-founder of KIERIN NYC.With Zigy, KIERIN NYC will:• Empower the individual seller with the latest social selling technology to streamline and automate partnerships and make recommending products sellers love to their friends and followers both easy and quick.• Also empower the individual customer with the ability to directly purchase products from the online ZigyShops of people they trust and follow.• Be positioned to scale high-quality engagement for growth while optimizing support for a network of freelancers, consultants, personal shoppers, content creators and sellers who understand the KIERIN journey and story.• Enjoy a simple sales enablement platform allowing it to educate, empower and encourage anyone from a beginner to a seasoned sales person.• Benefit from curation tools to create the perfect combination of products for individualization.• Enhance check-out and affiliate experiences by avoiding the hassle of affiliate codes and special links.CEO and co-founder James Wright emphasizes the “Power of Zigy by connecting brands with people who love their products and vision. KIERIN NYC joins us at a time in our business where we are poised for explosive growth. We couldn’t ask for a better partner; they are disrupting fragrance as we are disrupting social selling. We can’t wait to take this ride with KIERIN.”In celebration of this partnership and the release of its new perfume, KIERIN NYC will offer new sellers who purchase a Discovery Set to experience the collection two complimentary 1ml samples and a $20 Discount Coupon good towards the future purchase of a 50ml bottle of their choice. Offer lasts for a limited time and only while supplies. The Discovery Set includes eau de parfums: Nitro Noir, 10 a.m. Flirt, Sunday Brunch and Santal Sky and will come with free 1ml samples of Kierin NYC Rose Ink and, the latest release, Kierin NYC Pier New York.ABOUT ZIGY: Zigy was created in 2020 by co-founders Derek DeMoro and James Wright with the purpose of redefining retail. Zigy empowers the entrepreneurial spirit by enabling individuals to be the sole proprietor of their own, curated web-shop. They earn money sharing products they love and become ambassadors for their favorite brands. They have access to Zigy from their phones, their desktops, their tablets, wherever and however they want to work. Zigy is the future of Social Selling.ABOUT KIERIN NYC: Launched in 2018, Kierin NYC is a NY-centric niche-perfume house challenging the conventional rules of the fragrance industry with its approach to perfumery, flexible direct to consumer business (DTC) model and colognes containing high percentages of perfume oil concentrations for longevity and qualitative experiences at an accessible price. Every scent in the independent fragrance house’s collection is a unique work of art. Unisex, toxin-free, cruelty-free, vegan and eco-friendly made with sustainable ingredients that are free of parabens, phthalates, the perfumes are presented in opaque bottles without unnecessary dyes or UV stabilizers. Co-founded and owned by the former international model, Mona Maine de Biran, the brand celebrates diversity, equality, inclusivity and a New York City lifestyle using art, not celebrities or models, as its muse.Social: @kierinnyc #kierinnyc #mykierin… @getzigy #monetizeyourinfluence #socialselling #getzigy Related Links…. https://kierin-nyc.com/

