Future of Fragrance is Here: Innovative Unisex Brand, KIERIN NYC, Announces Sponsorship to Virtual Perfume Convention

NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 23, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- KIERIN NYC today announces its participation as a key sponsor of ScentXplore , a one-of-a-kind niche perfumery convention and the first of its kind in the Americas. As a technology forward fragrance company, KIERIN NYC is proud to support new technologies and innovative platforms like ScentXplore."KIERIN NYC’s participation in ScentXplore, one of the beauty industry’s most innovative virtual experiences for fragrance enthusiasts, will power connections, share ideas, and promote brand awareness with thousands of like-minded consumers, perfumers, bloggers and top content creators," says Mona Maine de Biran, CEO & co-Founder of KIERIN NYC. "Our success has been in our ability to build direct relationships with our customers and fans online," Mona says.Unlike many conventional fragrance brands, KIERIN NYC is not shy in exploring advancements in technology and innovative virtual experiences like ScentXplore that enhance virtual brand experience, build brand awareness and customer loyalty. The ability for consumers, loyal fans and customers to gain access to KIERIN NYC virtually during the event, as well as the opportunity to explore the brand’s content and learn more about KIERIN NYC’s values, collection and vision in a unique and engaging way, is one of the key value propositions of the ScentXplore platform.This will be the third annual ScentXplore event KIERIN NYC has participated in. Founded by fragrance enthusiast and YouTuber, Max Forti, together with his partners, the first event was held in midtown Manhattan in 2019. Fragrance influencers and fans from around the world flew in for the event. In 2021, in response to Covid-19 restrictions, ScentXplore hosted the first ever online virtual niche fragrance show for the Americas with sponsors including Vilhelm Parfumerie, Amouage, Amouroud, Bois 1920, Masque Milano, Fragrance du Bois in addition to KIERIN NYC.Max Forti said, ”We are excited to have KIERIN NYC as a key sponsor of ScentXplore. We’re all about helping people get to know high-quality niche brands, like KIERIN NYC, that have a more artistic and exclusive repertoire of fragrances than the more widely known mainstream perfumeries.”A strong believer the novel idea that the future of fragrance is online, Mona Maine de Biran the CEO and co-founder of KIERIN NYC says, "We’re proud to be among the companies to support this new initiative and grateful for ScentXplore’s help in personally connecting with our fans and this targeted audience of enthusiasts in the fragrance community from all over the world." The highlight for KIERIN NYC in this year's event will be introducing KIERIN NYC PIER NEW YORK , the brand's most recent addition to its perfume collection. Other eau de parfums in the collection are: NITRO NOIR, SUNDAY BRUNCH, SANTAL SKY, 10 A.M. FLIRT, and KIERIN NYC ROSE INK.ABOUT SCENTXPLORE: ScentXplore is an International Niche Perfumery convention launched in 2019. The event unites brands, creative directors, perfumers, content creators, industry experts and consumers. Twenty-seven brands will join this third edition. It will be hosted online on December 04, 2021. More details and ticket purchases at www.scentxplore.com ABOUT KIERIN NYC: Launched in 2018, Kierin NYC is a NY-centric niche-perfume house challenging the conventional rules of the fragrance industry with its approach to perfumery, flexible direct to consumer business (DTC) model and colognes containing high percentages of perfume oil concentrations for longevity and qualitative experiences at an accessible price. Every scent in the independent fragrance house’s collection is a unique work of art. Unisex, toxin-free, cruelty-free, vegan and eco-friendly made with sustainable ingredients that are free of parabens, phthalates, the perfumes are presented in opaque bottles withoutunnecessary dyes or UV stabilizers. Co-founded and owned by the former international model, Mona Maine de Biran, the brand celebrates diversity, equality, inclusivity and a New York City lifestyle using art, not celebrities or models, as its muse. Fragrances in the collection include: KIERIN NYC ROSE INK, NITRO NOIR, SUNDAY BRUNCH, 10 AM FLIRT, SANTAL SKY and KIERIN NYC PIER NEW YORK.Social: #kierinnyc @kierinnyc #mykierin, #scentxplore, #maxfortiReal New York City Stories Illuminated in Fragrance by KIERIN NYC, a clean and conscious perfume brand for all

