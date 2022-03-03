Community Voices Heard Power Re-Endorses Jamaal Bowman for US Congress District 16
EINPresswire.com/ -- Community Voices Heard Power membership is proud to announce today the re-endorsement of Congressman Jamaal Bowman for the 16th Congressional District of NY. From securing funding for flood relief to gun control for safer streets to improving access to transportation in Westchester and Bronx Counties, Congressman Bowman has spent his first term in congress building better infrastructure for his community.
Congressman Bowman, a former educator, has spent his career fighting to improve our educational system and the quality of life for our children in schools. With continued advocacy needed at the federal level, CVHPower members look forward to fighting alongside Congressman Bowman to uplift the voices of our communities and continue to achieve necessary improvements for the residents of Westchester and the Bronx at the federal level.
"As a leader of our CVHPower Black Women Project, I'm excited to put our vote, our voice, behind Congressman Jamaal Bowman. Black Women in New York want to see Congress prioritize Education, Housing and Healthcare- we believe there is no better champion of these priorities than Jamaal Bowman" -CVHPower Board member- Cheryl Watts
“With so much at stake at the federal level, we need fighters who will unapologetically advocate for communities most impacted by bad legislation. Congressman Jamaal Bowman has stood up for his community time and time again, which is why CVHP members are proud to endorse Jamaal Bowman, a champion of people power, to represent US Congress NY16.”- Juanita O. Lewis, Executive Director, CVHPower.
“I am so excited to have Community Voices Heard backing my re-election campaign,” said Congressman Jamaal Bowman (NY-16). “Women of color and low-income communities have been left behind by Washington for decades, which is why when I got into Congress just one year ago, I focused on fighting for equitable access to opportunities for our kids, affordable housing for our families, and to create a pathway to citizenship for our immigrant community. Since 1994, CVH has been working to address inequalities in New York and I was proud to have their support in my last election as I brought that fight with me into the halls of Congress. Now, I am proud to once again receive their endorsement so together we can continue to strive to create an equitable future for all.”
Community Voices Heard Power in 2021, led its largest electoral program focused on electing progressive and diverse candidates into office to create a more equitable New York for everyone. With 16 candidate wins in the last electoral cycle, CVHP is committed to supporting women, people of color, and or low-income people and is committed to building a model of co-governance with their communities.
