Groundswell Community Mural Project Partners with CABS Health Network to Celebrate Care and Community

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Groundswell Community Mural Project, a Brooklyn-based nonprofit empowering youth through public art, is proud to unveil a vibrant two-wall mural at the CABS Health Network office that celebrates care, diversity, history, and community support. This collaborative artwork visually captures the core values and mission of CABS, a vital organization providing culturally grounded, accessible healthcare and home care services across New York City’s boroughs. The unveiling of the mural will be in the fall of 2025 at the CABS Office in Brooklyn, NY.Over the course of the project, 15 Groundswell youth participants, guided by Lead Teaching Artist Angel Garcia and Assistant Teaching Artist Amanda Jacobs, engaged with CABS staff and clients. During a visit to the CABS space, the youth gathered stories and reflections, which were then thoughtfully organized into central pillars: Helping People, Diversity, History, and the Future/Magic. These themes shaped the content and imagery of the mural through collaborative group drawings, which were refined into the final mural designs.The first wall, located in the lobby, focuses on the themes of Diversity and Future/Magic. It features a globe surrounded by people of various cultural backgrounds, with multilingual “welcome” messages symbolizing CABS’ commitment to inclusivity and multiculturalism. A large figure with multicolored skin tones and hair represents diversity and love, while a magical watering pail pours healing water illustrated with hearts, stars, and band-aids—emphasizing care’s nurturing and transformative power.The second wall, positioned next to the conference room, reflects the themes of History and Helping People. The imagery centers around building blocks that form a staircase, symbolizing the vital role CABS plays in helping clients and staff build better lives step by step. Roots at the base represent CABS’ deep history and foundational values, while a vine ladder climbs into a blooming flower depicting the New York City boroughs served by CABS. Brooklyn, the organization’s birthplace, is highlighted at the flower’s center as a beacon of hope and care. The mural also features the quote, “A little help goes a long way,” sharing the everyday impact of CABS’ essential services.Rich with symbolism, the mural’s imagery conveys the heart of CABS’ mission. The welcoming globe illustrates the diversity and inclusivity within the CABS community. The building blocks represent progress and the support system that enables individuals to grow and thrive. The blooming flower symbolizes the expansive reach of CABS services across the boroughs, with Brooklyn standing as a shining center of care and community strength.The fifteen youth artists played an integral role in the creation of the mural from start to finish, bringing their creativity and insights to every stage of the process. Their involvement highlights the power of community storytelling and the role of art in fostering connection and understanding. Drawing inspiration from the CABS logo, the mural’s vibrant color palette of dark blue, teal, and yellow visually ties the artwork to the organization’s identity, while inviting viewers to reflect on the importance of care and support in daily life.“This mural celebrates the vital role CABS Health Network plays in delivering compassionate, culturally grounded care across New York City. Through the creativity of our youth artists, we’ve captured the spirit of care, diversity, and connection that defines CABS and the communities they serve.” - Yvonne M. Brathwaite, Executive Director, Groundswell Community Mural Project“This mural is more than art; it’s a reflection of who we are at CABS. It tells the stories of the people we serve, honors our history, and captures the heart of our mission to provide care that uplifts, connects, and empowers. We’re proud to partner with Groundswell to create something that not only brightens our walls but also reminds everyone who walks through our doors that they are seen, valued, and part of our community.” — Sherly Demosthenes-Atkinson, CEO, CABS Health Network.“This summer has been excellent – the youth rose to the challenge of developing mural concepts based on thoughtful interviews with CABS staff.” – Angel Garcia, Groundswell Lead Teaching Artist“Art feels more fulfilling when you’re doing it for the community.” – Indiana Fischer, Groundswell Youth Artist Participant,This mural stands as a powerful visual testament to CABS’ dedication to providing culturally grounded, impactful, and accessible care for all. This Groundswell mural is a symbol of community resilience, diversity, and the transformative power of a little help.###Groundswell Community Mural ProjectGroundswell Community Mural Project is a Brooklyn-based nonprofit that brings together youth, artists, and community organizations to create high-impact public art that amplifies underrepresented voices and drives social change. Through collaborative mural-making, Groundswell empowers young people to become agents of change in their communities. The Murals4Change program art as a tool for healing, storytelling, and civic engagement—transforming public spaces into powerful platforms for dialogue and connection. To learn more, visit: www.groundswell.nyc About CABS Health NetworkSince 2020, CABS Health Network (CABSHN) has served as the market brand for CABS Home Attendants Service Inc., a licensed home care service agency originally established in 1979 to provide compassionate, high-quality care to elderly and disabled residents of Brooklyn, New York. Today, CABSHN has expanded far beyond traditional home care, delivering a full spectrum of community-based support, including nutritious meal delivery, non-medical transportation, housing assistance, care management, and health screenings.As part of the New York State Social Care Network, CABS Health Network addresses health and social disparities by connecting Medicaid recipients and underserved communities with vital resources—helping them maintain independence, improve health outcomes, and enhance their quality of life. Guided by its founding mission under parent company CABS Corporation, CABSHN remains committed to creating community-owned and controlled non-profit enterprises that provide essential services and meaningful employment opportunities for neighborhood residents. To learn more about CABS Health Network visit: https://cabshealthnetwork.org/service/ Mural Details:Location: CABS Health Network Office - 630 Flushing Ave., 5th Floor, BrooklynSpecs:Wall 1: 8' 5.6875" x 9' 1.3125"Wall 2 : 9' 2.8125" x 7' 2.125"Indoors/ Outdoors: IndoorsMaterial Used: Acrylic Paint, Parachute cloth

