Power In Wellness Health Consultants LLC Hosts 3rd Annual 5K Honoring Fallen NYPD Detective Dillon Stewart

BROOKLYN, , NY, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On October 5, 2025, Power In Wellness Health Consultants LLC, in partnership with NOBLE NY, will host its impactful 3rd Annual 5K Run at Prospect Park. This year's event holds profound significance, commemorating the 20th anniversary of NYPD Detective Dillon Stewart’s ultimate sacrifice.Founded by registered nurses Leslyn Stewart, widow of Detective Stewart, and her niece, Rachel Nurse Baker, Power In Wellness champions mental health and wellness initiatives aimed at first responders, frontline healthcare professionals, their families, and communities affected by trauma.“Every day, first responders put their lives on the line, and their mental health and well-being often go unnoticed,” said Leslyn Stewart. “This event is our way of acknowledging their sacrifices, honoring Dillon’s legacy, and creating a lasting impact through education and support.”Rachel Nurse Baker added, “Our mission extends beyond just physical wellness; it’s about building resilient communities, empowering individuals through mental health education, and ensuring that Dillon’s sacrifice continues to inspire future generations.”Proceeds from the 5K will directly support scholarships for students pursuing higher education, embodying the spirit of service and resilience that Detective Stewart represented.This year’s event is made possible through the generous support of our partners: the NOBLE NY Chapter, Signature Smile, EmblemHealth, NYPD, NYPD SBA, NYPD PBA, AT&T, Flagstar Bank, and GetAGryp.Participants and supporters are invited to unite in remembrance, community strength, and hope.Date: Sunday, October 5, 2025Location: Prospect Park, Brooklyn, NYTime: Check-in at 8:00 AM, Run starts at 9:00 AMFor more information, please visit: https://powerinwellness.org/ About Power In Wellness Health ConsultantsFounded by Registered Nurses Leslyn Stewart and Rachel Nurse Baker, Power In Wellness Health Consultants is dedicated to improving public health outcomes across diverse communities. With a mission rooted in evidence-based practices, strategic policy recommendations, and progressive wellness initiatives, the organization works to strengthen collaborations with schools, community groups, first responders, and health institutions through a holistic, socioeconomic approach.Guided by its vision, Power In Wellness creates a sense of urgency around building stronger public health competence and advancing access to high-quality, equitable, and proactive health communication and education. By fostering meaningful partnerships, Power In Wellness holds organizations accountable for bridging the gap between social determinants of health and the community’s ability to lead healthier, more sustainable lives.

