Business Reporter: Unlocking the potential that virtual events present

New use cases and valuable insights for event organisersLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a video published on Business Reporter, Cathy Song Novelli, SVP, Marketing and Communications at Hubilo explains how virtual event technology that was instrumental to managing the Covid crisis by a rapid shift to online can offer new opportunities in areas as diverse as working, entertaining and marketing. Virtual event technology is expected to achieve a CAGR of 23.2 per cent between 2020 and 2027. This, however, doesn’t mean that live events are going to be superseded by virtual ones. Rather, it’s about identifying new use cases for the technology in order to make events more inclusive and engaging. Annual, one-week events, for example, could be transformed into or augmented with continuous training and engagement hubs. Meanwhile, townhall meetings – virtual events serving as an interface between leadership and the workforce – can drive employees` understanding of how they can contribute to company strategy, as well as their willingness to adopt new technologies.
Virtual events are also great data sources for event organisers. As the whole process happens online from sign-up to ratings of online events, huge and invaluable data pools of customer tastes and preferences are created, which, in turn, can be leveraged to improve customer experience. Furthermore, content generated for a virtual event may be used again in blogs, e-books or on social media, which can considerably accelerate the preparation and launch of new campaigns.
To learn more about the potential virtual events present, read the article.
