Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler Endorses Police Captain (Ret.) Hector Tavarez for U.S. Congress in NJ-2
Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler is urging all Atlantic County Democratic Party Delegates to support Hector Tavarez for U.S. Congress on March 20, 2022
I am urging all Atlantic County Democratic Party Delegates to support Hector Tavarez for U.S. Congress on March 20, 2022.”EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Police Captain (Ret.) Hector Tavarez, Democratic candidate for U.S. Congress in New Jersey's 2nd District, announces the endorsement of Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler. "Eric and I have known each other for a very long time, we are very similar in character and our passion to serve our communities. I am proud and excited to have the endorsement of Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler as my friend, our great Sheriff and as the highest vote getter in Atlantic county history," said Hector Tavarez.
— Eric Scheffler, Atlantic County Sheriff
Hector Tavarez was born in Hammonton, grew up in Mullica Township and has lived, been educated and worked in South Jersey his entire life as part of a large and proud American family with Hispanic heritage. It’s here in South Jersey that his wife of 32 years, Denise, and he have raised their three incredible children and have been blessed with two amazing granddaughters. Hector is a retired Egg Harbor Township police captain and founder and Executive Director of the Police Activities League of Atlantic County, a non-profit youth organization he founded in 1989. He has spent his entire career serving the community.
Below is the endorsement letter from Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler.
We have known each other for nearly 30 years, sharing similar careers in law enforcement, a love and passion for our communities and the people we serve. Over the years I have enjoyed partnering with you on numerous projects. I have been impressed with your dedication and work ethic. While you have many successes, your ability to lead and get things done is most evident in the success and growth of the Police Activities League of Egg Harbor Township and now the Police Activities League of Atlantic County. Your success, the success of your team, and the success of your organization is truly amazing.
On January 6, 2021, you made your decision to run for the United States Congress. Like you, I believe in the famous saying, “The only thing necessary for evil to succeed is for good people to sit and do nothing.” We have never been ones to sit and do nothing. The horrible events of January 6th inspired you to commit to doing even more for our country and communities. I stand with you!
I am inspired by your story and your commitment to our community. I think you will make an excellent congressman. I fully endorse your campaign for the United States Congress in New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District in 2022. I know you are ready for the next step, to lead for your country. You have my encouragement, you have my support, you have my friendship and you have my vote!
Respectfully,
Sheriff Eric Scheffler
