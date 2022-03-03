Healthy Horizons Founder Sheila JanakosAwarded the 2021 Silver Stevie Award
Healthy Horizons Breastfeeding Centers and Corporate Lactation Services-Supporting Working Families for over 30 years
Janakos Named Social Change Maker of the Year - Gender
It is an honor to be recognized for my work from this amazing organization. It has been my life's passion to help parents across North America and beyond navigate their journey as a working family.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sheila Janakos, MPH, IBCLC, LE, RLC was awarded the 2021 Silver Stevie Award for Social Change Maker of the Year-Gender and was recognized at the 18th Annual Stevie Awards on January 13, 2022. Janakos was selected for providing support and assistance to women in her community, progressing diversity and inclusion in business.
"It is an honor to be recognized for my work from this amazing organization," said Sheila. "It has been my life's passion to help parents across North America and beyond navigate their journey as a working family."
The Stevie Awards for Women in Business is an international competition produced by the creators of the International Business Awards and American Business Awards. The Stevie is widely recognized as the world's premier business award and received over 1,500 nominations from around the globe for women's achievements in categories such as COVID-19 Response (awarded to Healthy Horizons in 2020), Entrepreneur of the Year, Executive of the Year and Social Change Maker of the Year. Janakos was lauded for her accomplishments by a panel of judges who noted her ability to identify a real gap in support for lactating women and their babies by providing a service that enables and supports women breastfeeding. This allows women to avoid wasting energy on tackling unnecessary barriers. The judges noted Sheila’s outstanding work supporting mothers and children, and how she and her team are incredible women who know how to give children what they need to thrive. A complete list of this year's award winners can be found here.
About Healthy Horizons: Healthy Horizons was founded by Sheila Dukas-Janakos, MPH, IBCLC, LE, RLC and her daughter, Cassi Janakos, MS, to guide companies in setting up and maintaining workplace lactation rooms and new parent benefits programs. Ultimately, to better serve mothers and families as they return to work. Healthy Horizons is based in the San Francisco Bay Area and is a first to market industry leader focused on innovation, education, and social good. Healthy Horizons Corporate Lactation Services clients include a variety of forward-thinking, employee-centric corporations, Fortune 100 companies, and start-ups across the United States and Canada, including Ford Motor Company, PayPal and Amgen.
With Lactation Rooms in more than 110 cities and web-based offerings, the Healthy Horizons team has positively impacted over 1,000,000 women, parents and children while staying true to their core values of diversity and inclusion. For more information about Healthy Horizons, visit healthyhorizons.com.
