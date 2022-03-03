VCR / 22B2000822 / ROYALTON BARRACKS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B2000822

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Roaldi

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 03-02-22 / 2317 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Gage Road, Bethel

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: India Tweedie

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 03-02-22, at approximately 2317 hours, State Police received an animal complaint at an address on Gage Road, Bethel. Upon arrival Troopers determined that Indie Tweedie (31) was present on the property, which is a violation of her Conditions of Release. Tweedie was taken into custody and later lodged at the Southern State Correctional Center.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03-03-22 / 1230 PM

COURT: Windsor County – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: YES

BAIL: 200

MUG SHOT: Image Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.