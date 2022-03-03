VCR / 22B2000822 / ROYALTON BARRACKS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B2000822
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Roaldi
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 03-02-22 / 2317 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Gage Road, Bethel
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: India Tweedie
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 03-02-22, at approximately 2317 hours, State Police received an animal complaint at an address on Gage Road, Bethel. Upon arrival Troopers determined that Indie Tweedie (31) was present on the property, which is a violation of her Conditions of Release. Tweedie was taken into custody and later lodged at the Southern State Correctional Center.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 03-03-22 / 1230 PM
COURT: Windsor County – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: YES
BAIL: 200
MUG SHOT: Image Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.